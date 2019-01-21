For some reason, posing with a gun was enough to make Kent State state alumna Kaitlin Bennett famous and land her an InfoWars gig. So, what’s a rising star to do? Why, chase down little girls to ask them about abortion, of course!

The dad’s “late-term aborting” comment is pretty horrible, but honestly, in this situation, it’s hard to blame him. Wouldn’t you be pissed if someone from either side of the abortion debate went after your young child?

