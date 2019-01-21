For some reason, posing with a gun was enough to make Kent State state alumna Kaitlin Bennett famous and land her an InfoWars gig. So, what’s a rising star to do? Why, chase down little girls to ask them about abortion, of course!

Kent State gun girl just got rekt by a dad pic.twitter.com/5lf2GrSGxu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2019

The dad’s “late-term aborting” comment is pretty horrible, but honestly, in this situation, it’s hard to blame him. Wouldn’t you be pissed if someone from either side of the abortion debate went after your young child?

"Siri, how can I discredit an important cause?" — 🤖 ᵀᴴᴱ ᴾᴿᴬᴳᴹᴬᵀᴼᴹᴱᵀᴱᴿ (@pragmatometer) January 21, 2019

She should never have approached a child like that. — Michelle Moore (@harleemama) January 21, 2019

As a father of two female children, I totally support this Dad. Not saying he handled it perfectly, but when you harass my kids… — Auburn🦅Patriots🏆 (@AuburnDr) January 21, 2019

Has she lost it ? He is with his daughter. Ppl are disgusting. — Nal.Armen (@ArmenNal) January 21, 2019

Mess with my children, I take no prisoners… — IBXNJ (@ibxnj1961) January 21, 2019

Anyone else feeling white hot flashes of rage https://t.co/3vylvhSG3b — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 21, 2019

I seriously applaud that father’s restraint. I could not have achieved a fraction of it. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 21, 2019

I admire his restraint! If you came near my kids in this way, regardless of your agenda, I would end you. — Terence Broxterman (@tbroxterman2013) January 21, 2019

She did that to a kid? The dad’s wrong on abortion but right about her. — Brent Jackson (@Atlknox87) January 21, 2019

Yep.

She is such a moron. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2019

Kent State Gun Girl harassing a young child should be the end of her 15 minutes of infamy.pic.twitter.com/jx3No502jr — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 21, 2019

Yes, please.