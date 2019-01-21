Does Fox News know something we don’t?

That is a mega mistake. Fox News announced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. pic.twitter.com/gS2o9dbUnP — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 21, 2019

What??? Is that for real? — Lisa (@Lisa24681012) January 21, 2019

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stared Death in the face on more than one occasion, but as far as everyone knows, she is most definitely still alive.

So … whoops?

Seriously HOW did they let this happen?? — Heather2A (@Heather2Aallda1) January 21, 2019

did they offer retraction or apology — kmsiuec1 🇺🇸 (@figment3157) January 21, 2019

They did, actually. For what it’s worth, the “FOX & Friends” hosts apologized for the on-air “mistake”:

“We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. It was an accident,” Steve Doocy said. “We apologize, big mistake,” Earhardt followed. Mediaite reached out to the network for comment, and a Fox News spokesperson responded: “This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team.”

That’s more than most of the media can say for their mistakes.

If you measure it against the rest of the media's week, it seems less mega — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 21, 2019

Hard to argue with that. Or with this: