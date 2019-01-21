Does Fox News know something we don’t?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stared Death in the face on more than one occasion, but as far as everyone knows, she is most definitely still alive.

Trending

So … whoops?

They did, actually. For what it’s worth, the “FOX & Friends” hosts apologized for the on-air “mistake”:

“We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. It was an accident,” Steve Doocy said.

“We apologize, big mistake,” Earhardt followed.

Mediaite reached out to the network for comment, and a Fox News spokesperson responded: “This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team.”

That’s more than most of the media can say for their mistakes.

Hard to argue with that. Or with this:

