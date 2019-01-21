As Twitchy told you yesterday, author and commentator Reza Aslan marveled over the weekend at a Covington Catholic student’s “punchable face”:

Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s? pic.twitter.com/jolQ7BZQPD — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 20, 2019

Fast-forward to today, when suddenly Aslan has a problem with violent rhetoric on Twitter:

Hey @twitter – How’s the complaint over your users saying they’re going to kidnap and kill my kids coming along? pic.twitter.com/Q8805y6qtP — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 21, 2019

Assuming Aslan’s not blowing smoke about the threats, should Twitter users be threatening Aslan’s kids with violence and murder? Hell no. But why is violent talk only a problem when Aslan is the target? Who gave him immunity when it comes to fanning the flames of violence?

LOL sorry is punching not cool anymore? — nic hole (@Plebeian_) January 21, 2019

Wait, didn't you just suggest that someone else's child should be violently assaulted to mete out some old world vengeance? https://t.co/WFvSjRW2yh — Justin (@FellstrikeGames) January 21, 2019

Awkward.

And it’s not as if Aslan’s “punchable” tweet was a one-off. He also tweeted this just today — after his complaint about Twitter’s inaction, no less:

I’d prefer to punch your face if that’s a possibility, felon. https://t.co/2mc9Z5EShE — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 21, 2019

How do you like that?

How many threats of violence does somebody get on Twitter? I thought it was zero, but maybe that's just for white folks. https://t.co/OVB54CLzm0 — … (@jtLOL) January 21, 2019

What can we say? Some violent rhetoric is more equal than others.