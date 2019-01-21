As Twitchy told you yesterday, author and commentator Reza Aslan marveled over the weekend at a Covington Catholic student’s “punchable face”:

Fast-forward to today, when suddenly Aslan has a problem with violent rhetoric on Twitter:

Assuming Aslan’s not blowing smoke about the threats, should Twitter users be threatening Aslan’s kids with violence and murder? Hell no. But why is violent talk only a problem when Aslan is the target? Who gave him immunity when it comes to fanning the flames of violence?

Awkward.

And it’s not as if Aslan’s “punchable” tweet was a one-off. He also tweeted this just today — after his complaint about Twitter’s inaction, no less:

How do you like that?

What can we say? Some violent rhetoric is more equal than others.

