Just in case it wasn’t already clear that Ana Navarro’s sacrificed her last shred of integrity at the leftist altar, here she is white-knighting for not-so-closeted homophobe Ilhan Omar:

Rep. Omar: "Lots of Americans" agree with me that Trump is blackmailing Sen. Graham over his homosexuality pic.twitter.com/xPMAUHSLYE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2019

I don’t like a Member of Congress giving an accusatory opinion about a Senator w/o evidence. That said, tweet below’s false. Period. The quote is fabricated. It’s not what she said. Many will believe the tweet, buy the lie, & not take time to watch the video. Don’t fall for it. https://t.co/COL9ORaoxZ — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 17, 2019

Omar knew exactly what she said.

Yes, Rep. Omar hasn't explicitly said Graham's sexuality is the blackmail being used against him. But as everyone in D.C. knows, this is the rumor circulated about Graham, so saying he's "compromised" achieves this purpose. No reason to give her a pass for dog whistling. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2019

This started when a coordinator for Dem Coalition specifically stated "pretty serious sexual kink". Two days later, it made it's way to MSNBC where Stephanie Ruhle said "Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham" And now a sitting member of congress https://t.co/hnkYDgrxas — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

So yeah sorry guys, this act of playing dumb doesn't fly. Here's a good timeline. https://t.co/motK9cLSRl https://t.co/nDVXgr64lp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

And if you’re defending her, Ana, you’re either ignorant or dishonest. Probably a combination of both.

We all know what she meant. — Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) January 17, 2019

Ana Navarro going to bat for a homophobic anti-semite. This must be "The Old Republican Party" she so longs for. https://t.co/MKLvHDK5If — eric (@eriContrarian) January 17, 2019