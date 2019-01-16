John Kasich wants to be the anti-Trump. The Republican that liberals can love. But he may not be so lovable after all.

Writer-actress-comedienne Julie Klausner had a run-in with Kasich today, and based on her account of what happened, liberals may want to rethink their affinity for the Good Republican.

Lol I just got bumped off this flight to San Francisco by John Kasich — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

Omg this is insane. Kasich was asked to move to premium from first class & took my seat instead. I volunteered to take a later flight instead of fighting. @alaskaairlines, your employees are the BEST, sweetest people. And thanks, airport employees, for working without pay today. https://t.co/vmnBEIds0S — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

He would not stand! He sat in my seat! pic.twitter.com/NG5dVibthp — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

Dead. We’re dead.

He had two paths! One was to go to his re-assigned seat as requested and the other was to take mine! pic.twitter.com/fIfHJH3bjG — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

If anybody wants to ask me anything about Kasich taking my seat on this flight I just got bumped from, I have four hours to kill before the later flight I volunteered to take in efforts to not stoke the flames of his emerging temper https://t.co/6hD8nSAlvz — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

So what was your compensation from the airlines? Kasich does have a temper as we all know here in Ohio — John Hicks (@john8jalil) January 16, 2019

I would love to talk to @alaskaair about it! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

It was open and he saw it and he took it! https://t.co/UhbEJnfoM4 — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

Hi @alaskaair, John Kasich took my seat on one of your flights, AMA — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

he’s not just willing to take bodily autonomy away but plane seats too — mecca lecca-l’chaim (@theseventhspiel) January 16, 2019

Actually, if “bodily autonomy” is referring to abortion, don’t worry about that: John Kasich is totally fine with that. But we get your point.

Are you saying *former* governor, @CNN commentator, @JohnKasich demanded to be moved to first class because he's special? Has @AlaskaAir not seen Difficult People? — Susan (@suzsimmons) January 16, 2019

He was already in first class, he got bumped by the airline, he took my seat instead, I volunteered to take a later flight to avoid conflict. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

WTAF I didn’t realize he stole your seat before you got into it. — Jon Boyle (@BoyleLab) January 16, 2019

I was too slow! https://t.co/NNttyAqQSC — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

ok so they were like "it's her seat can you move?" and he said "no"?!!?!? — Shelita Buffet (@pittwildcat) January 16, 2019

He was challenging to the staff, that’s what I gleaned. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

were you on the plane yet? — Ian (@muddymudskipper) January 16, 2019

I got on and found him in my seat! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019

What a jackass.

Dear @JohnKasich as a longtime supporter of you and someone who donated money to your campaign I am dismayed to hear that you bumped @julieklausner from a flight just because you could. This is not the kind of leadership I support, sir. — scharpling (@scharpling) January 16, 2019

But it’s the kind of leadership you can expect with John “Man of the People” Kasich. He loves the people — until they get in his way.