John Kasich wants to be the anti-Trump. The Republican that liberals can love. But he may not be so lovable after all.
Writer-actress-comedienne Julie Klausner had a run-in with Kasich today, and based on her account of what happened, liberals may want to rethink their affinity for the Good Republican.
Lol I just got bumped off this flight to San Francisco by John Kasich
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
Omg this is insane. Kasich was asked to move to premium from first class & took my seat instead. I volunteered to take a later flight instead of fighting. @alaskaairlines, your employees are the BEST, sweetest people. And thanks, airport employees, for working without pay today. https://t.co/vmnBEIds0S
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
He would not stand! He sat in my seat! pic.twitter.com/NG5dVibthp
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
Dead. We’re dead.
He had two paths! One was to go to his re-assigned seat as requested and the other was to take mine! pic.twitter.com/fIfHJH3bjG
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
If anybody wants to ask me anything about Kasich taking my seat on this flight I just got bumped from, I have four hours to kill before the later flight I volunteered to take in efforts to not stoke the flames of his emerging temper https://t.co/6hD8nSAlvz
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
So what was your compensation from the airlines? Kasich does have a temper as we all know here in Ohio
— John Hicks (@john8jalil) January 16, 2019
I would love to talk to @alaskaair about it!
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
It was open and he saw it and he took it! https://t.co/UhbEJnfoM4
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
Hi @alaskaair, John Kasich took my seat on one of your flights, AMA
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
he’s not just willing to take bodily autonomy away but plane seats too
— mecca lecca-l’chaim (@theseventhspiel) January 16, 2019
Lol yup https://t.co/CTlzqoZWid
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
Actually, if “bodily autonomy” is referring to abortion, don’t worry about that: John Kasich is totally fine with that. But we get your point.
Are you saying *former* governor, @CNN commentator, @JohnKasich demanded to be moved to first class because he's special? Has @AlaskaAir not seen Difficult People?
— Susan (@suzsimmons) January 16, 2019
He was already in first class, he got bumped by the airline, he took my seat instead, I volunteered to take a later flight to avoid conflict.
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
WTAF I didn’t realize he stole your seat before you got into it.
— Jon Boyle (@BoyleLab) January 16, 2019
I was too slow! https://t.co/NNttyAqQSC
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
ok so they were like "it's her seat can you move?" and he said "no"?!!?!?
— Shelita Buffet (@pittwildcat) January 16, 2019
He was challenging to the staff, that’s what I gleaned.
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
were you on the plane yet?
— Ian (@muddymudskipper) January 16, 2019
I got on and found him in my seat!
— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 16, 2019
What a jackass.
Dear @JohnKasich as a longtime supporter of you and someone who donated money to your campaign I am dismayed to hear that you bumped @julieklausner from a flight just because you could.
This is not the kind of leadership I support, sir.
— scharpling (@scharpling) January 16, 2019
But it’s the kind of leadership you can expect with John “Man of the People” Kasich. He loves the people — until they get in his way.