New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a lot of things. Seriously, there’s no shortage of names for him. But one thing he most definitely is not is a small-government Republican.
And yet, Joy Behar seems to think he’s got a lot in common with small-government types, thanks to his totally foolproof and not-at-all-stupid-and-unsustainable plan for free health care for illegal immigrants:
What? Joy Behar to Bill De Blasio: Your Free Health Care to Illegals Sounds Like ‘Small Government’ https://t.co/CvxC1Q7uT1 pic.twitter.com/MU8iv70ecJ
We have no doubt that Joy thought her observation was pretty clever. Hate to break it to her, but she was wrong.
Joy Behar is an idiot. https://t.co/gf5FuSZMdJ
