New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a lot of things. Seriously, there’s no shortage of names for him. But one thing he most definitely is not is a small-government Republican.

And yet, Joy Behar seems to think he’s got a lot in common with small-government types, thanks to his totally foolproof and not-at-all-stupid-and-unsustainable plan for free health care for illegal immigrants:

Watch:

We have no doubt that Joy thought her observation was pretty clever. Hate to break it to her, but she was wrong.

That’s being kind.

