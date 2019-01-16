New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a lot of things. Seriously, there’s no shortage of names for him. But one thing he most definitely is not is a small-government Republican.

And yet, Joy Behar seems to think he’s got a lot in common with small-government types, thanks to his totally foolproof and not-at-all-stupid-and-unsustainable plan for free health care for illegal immigrants:

What? Joy Behar to Bill De Blasio: Your Free Health Care to Illegals Sounds Like ‘Small Government’ https://t.co/CvxC1Q7uT1 pic.twitter.com/MU8iv70ecJ — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 16, 2019

Watch:

We have no doubt that Joy thought her observation was pretty clever. Hate to break it to her, but she was wrong.

Joy Behar is an idiot. https://t.co/gf5FuSZMdJ — 𝙰𝚖𝚢 𝙲𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 16, 2019

That’s being kind.

Which she proves daily. — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 16, 2019