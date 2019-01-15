Bless Oliver Willis’ heart. He actually thinks this take is profound or something:

Democrats have no Steve Kings in Congress. And Republicans have no John Lewises. And that’s about that. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 15, 2019

That’s about what, Oliver? Do you think you’re making a good point?

Oliver, well said! — salvatore j fallica (@sjf1) January 15, 2019

Thank you great tweet. — Victoria H (@victoria7401) January 15, 2019

It’s really not, though.

We had Cynthia McKinney — Just Quoting (@dailydishwater) January 15, 2019

And Robert Byrd. And Keith Ellison. And you just elected Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. A whole lotta Republicans and conservatives have spent the past week condemning Steve King’s remarks, but Democrats have been silent on Tlaib and Omar’s well documented and unabashed bigotry.

So you’d be wise to get off that high horse, Oliver, before you fall down and hurt yourself.