Bless Oliver Willis’ heart. He actually thinks this take is profound or something:

That’s about what, Oliver? Do you think you’re making a good point?

It’s really not, though.

And Robert Byrd. And Keith Ellison. And you just elected Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. A whole lotta Republicans and conservatives have spent the past week condemning Steve King’s remarks, but Democrats have been silent on Tlaib and Omar’s well documented and unabashed bigotry.

So you’d be wise to get off that high horse, Oliver, before you fall down and hurt yourself.

