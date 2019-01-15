Not only are a lot of liberals ignoring bigotry among their ranks, but they’re going out of their way to pretend it doesn’t actually exist.

Case in point, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace:

.@NicolleDWallace: "There isn't a strain of racism on the left." pic.twitter.com/krkKSCf2PG — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 15, 2019

Could’ve fooled us!

MSNBC host and “reformed Republican” just called Steve King racist & also pointed out on-air that there is no equivalent strain of racism on the left. I’m mad to give Nicolle any kudos but I’m so glad she didn’t bring up some BS accusations of “leftist bigotry” — flatbrim🔥socialist (@OnYourLeft420) January 15, 2019

Yeah, you wouldn’t want to have to confront an ugly truth or anything.

Nicolle Wallace just said "no strain of racism exists on the left" pic.twitter.com/wEZoE7W2b2 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) January 15, 2019

Just heard @NicolleDWallace say "there isn't a strain of racism on the left." The @womensmarch is hemorrhaging support as we speak because of anti-Semitism at the top of its ranks. @deadlinewh is an amazing clown show — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 15, 2019

And don’t forget about Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. “Clown show” is right.