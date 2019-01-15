Today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touted a new poll suggesting that most Americans want a 70 percent marginal tax rate:

She’s super-stoked, y’all. So when Republican ex-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted about tax rates earlier today:

AOC was all over him for it:

OK, so first of all:

When did that happen?

And second of all, what is she on about?

Walker’s tweet was great, either. But Ocasio-Cortez’s is definitely worse.

Abuela had better get on that ASAP.

It’s almost as if she has no clue what she’s talking about.

Truly an impressive feat.

Ahem:

Because of course he loves it. But nobody loves it more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

