Today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touted a new poll suggesting that most Americans want a 70 percent marginal tax rate:

Oh? What’s that? The majority of Americans respect when you break down reasonable policy proposals that are designed to combat runaway income inequality and help fund priorities they value most? We can win public sentiment, stand our ground, & not be scared by GOP information. https://t.co/40KHKwt077 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2019

She’s super-stoked, y’all. So when Republican ex-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted about tax rates earlier today:

Explaining tax rates before Reagan to 5th graders: “Imagine if you did chores for your grandma and she gave you $10. When you got home, your parents took $7 from you.” The students said: “That’s not fair!” Even 5th graders get it. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 15, 2019

AOC was all over him for it:

Explaining marginal taxes to a far-right former Governor: Imagine if you did chores for abuela & she gave you $10. When you got home, you got to keep it, because it’s only $10. Then we taxed the billionaire in town because he’s making tons of money underpaying the townspeople. https://t.co/Wcnn2sEgek — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2019

OK, so first of all:

The phrase "far-right" now includes Scott Walker? https://t.co/YijdzZ2eug — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 15, 2019

When did that happen?

And second of all, what is she on about?

Walker’s tweet was great, either. But Ocasio-Cortez’s is definitely worse.

Explaining marginal rates to @AOC… Even your own plan isn't just about billionaires. Furthermore, what EFFECTIVE TAX RATE would you approve of? If you don't care about the effective rate, than I assume you approved of the Trump SALT tax reform? https://t.co/HHlT5epyAN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 15, 2019

Federal withholding is $1 FICA is $.765

Self-employment FICA is $.765 The pay is now $7.47 and you better make your FICA contributions quarterly or you'll get fined. Abuela needs to send out 1099s if total pay exceeds $600 a year. https://t.co/OrRXxgoVLI — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 15, 2019

Abuela had better get on that ASAP.

So if you take more money from the wealthy — the money they use to invest in growth and new jobs — they will pay their workers more money? https://t.co/1e6IGeBuUs — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 15, 2019

And the billionaire closed the businesses he owned because the increased taxes made the cost of doing business too high and everyone in the town was unemployed and earned nothing. Their virtue, however, was clearly signaled. https://t.co/hJ9VIDAjdb — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 15, 2019

It’s almost as if she has no clue what she’s talking about.

I thought she had an economics degree….Your explainer is worse than some of what I've seen published at Vox and that's saying something. https://t.co/iUxxicYPkR — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 15, 2019

Truly an impressive feat.

Advertising on Twitter that you dont understand marginal tax rates when you have an econ degree and are a member of Congress – Priceless. — Robert Boyette (@boyetter2013) January 15, 2019

That don't make no sense! — wintery mix Brad Essex! (@BradEssex) January 15, 2019

The best part is the progressives that thought it was an intelligent retort. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 15, 2019

Ahem:

oh well look who thinks this is brilliant https://t.co/edbNcrw6sq — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 15, 2019

Because of course he loves it. But nobody loves it more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Imagine you spent your life creating nothing and telling others what to do. Then thinking this example is a sick burn. https://t.co/tNPQNvgXvD — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 15, 2019