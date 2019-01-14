We normally don’t write posts focused on someone no one has ever heard of, but every once in a while, somebody comes along who writes something so amazing, so mind-blowing, we just can’t ignore it.

This is one of those times.

“Nonconsensual puberty.” I am dying pic.twitter.com/RREUTXb01I — The Notorious N.A.T. (@purpleproze) January 13, 2019

Lest you think that’s a Photoshop, it’s not. Ladies and gentlemen, meet April Daniels:

As a trans woman whose vocal cords were irreparably damaged by the harmful, nonconsensual puberty I was forced to go through by my transphobic mother, I could reeeeeaaally do with fewer cis women gleefully retweeting this story and implying they wish they had this condition. https://t.co/yU5Fpo2eT1 — April Daniels (@1aprildaniels) January 11, 2019

“Nonconsensual puberty,” huh? That’s definitely a new one.

Non consensual puberty? — clovis_liz (@clovis_liz) January 14, 2019

Yeah, it's just what it sounds like, Liz. Sorry if that's an advanced concept for you, but the rest of us live in the 21st century so you might want to try and catch up. — April Daniels (@1aprildaniels) January 14, 2019

It’s such an advanced concept that no one ever knew about it before April pointed it out.

I'm muting this conversation because the only people still interacting with it are petulant bigots. — April Daniels (@1aprildaniels) January 14, 2019

Or maybe they’re just fascinated that there’s someone out there who thinks that “nonconsensual puberty” is a thing.

Wtf???? — Martyn Taylor (@MartynIsTheBest) January 13, 2019

Amazing. — What a Stupid Time to be Some Crappy Drawing. (@mrd125) January 14, 2019

“Nonconsensual puberty” This has GOT to be a joke. pic.twitter.com/KSFEgj6WlK — Jacob (@_jacobfader) January 14, 2019

It is … but it isn’t. Because as mind-numbingly stupid as this all is, we now know that there’s at least one person in this world who’s outraged by an “advanced concept” that doesn’t actually exist.

So unfair! Damn that nonconsensual puberty. — Jimmy MacSavage 香港 年冠军情人 2015, 2016, 2017 (@JimmyMcSavage) January 14, 2019

Nonconsensual puberty? Is that like nonconsensual aging? — Taranis Reborn (@Taranis_Reborn) January 14, 2019

what is nonconsensual puberty? puberty is as consensual as living and breathing, you can’t say yes or no to it. — lesbian (@rfkimjisoo) January 14, 2019

It’s not an advanced concept, just one that makes zero logical sense. Puberty is a part of nature, we don’t consent to growing taller/our teeth falling out/hair growing/balls dropping either — Nko 🇬🇧🇬🇷 (@notacrook1) January 14, 2019

Idk what to tell you bruh, I'm pretty sure going through puberty doesn't require consent — MK3A2 (@xMK3A2) January 14, 2019

Dying is non consensual, being born, becoming ill, aging. What a tantrum against… nature? — Tina Minkowitz supports Meghan Murphy (@TinaMinkowitz) January 13, 2019

It’s not logical. That much is for sure.

Well, we could really do with fewer men trying to coopt our lived experiences. I know you don't understand basic biology but puberty isn't a matter of consent. No matter which way you spin this, you're still a man telling women to shut up. Yawn. — PattyBobatty (@PBobatty) January 14, 2019

What an annoying time to be alive.

I'm now going to blame all my problems on my non-consensual birth. — LaurenLeeman (@LaurenLeeman) January 14, 2019

Hey, why not?

We’ve reached wokeness that shouldn’t be possible — Jonathan the 🔥🐔 (@jlothefenix) January 14, 2019