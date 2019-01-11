This afternoon, still in the midst of intense blowback from many of his fellow Republicans, Rep. Steve King took to the House floor to try to explain his recent comments defending the notions of white nationalism and white supremacy.

Let’s just say he didn’t do himself any favors:

Rep. Steve King: "I regret the heartburn that has poured forth upon this Congress and this country and especially in my state and in my congressional district." pic.twitter.com/vkFgVYD9Z4 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2019

.@SteveKingIA on House floor: "I want to make 1 thing abundantly clear. I reject those labels ["Nazi" & "fascist"] & the evil ideology they define. I condemn anyone that supports this evil, bigoted ideology…Under any fair political definition I'm simply an American nationalist" pic.twitter.com/fdoDS59oVx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2019

The same guy who was just wondering when terms like “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” began to mean something bad now says he rejects those terms? Forgive us if we’re skeptical that he’s just a misunderstood victim here.

Right, agreeing to the INTERVIEW was the problem, @SteveKingIA… https://t.co/DyqhAxb3mT — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 11, 2019

Yeah, it's super weird how this keeps happening to him. What if, and I'm just spitballing here, it's not everyone else always misunderstanding his deep commitment to equality and tolerance for racism but it turns out he's just actually a racist? Just a thought. https://t.co/GbC0zmxhAQ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 11, 2019

Does he think he's making it better? — Lisa Dudczyk (@Lisaonthebeach) January 11, 2019

Spoiler: He’s not.

He’ll be doing this two-step for years. One: “What’s wrong with believing in white supremacy?” Two, after he’s criticized: “No, no, no, you’ve got me all wrong.” Rinse and repeat. https://t.co/pTeCUj3XWV — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 11, 2019

He has already been doing that for years. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 11, 2019

Get him out of here already.