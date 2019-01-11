This afternoon, still in the midst of intense blowback from many of his fellow Republicans, Rep. Steve King took to the House floor to try to explain his recent comments defending the notions of white nationalism and white supremacy.

Let’s just say he didn’t do himself any favors:

The same guy who was just wondering when terms like “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” began to mean something bad now says he rejects those terms? Forgive us if we’re skeptical that he’s just a misunderstood victim here.

Trending

Spoiler: He’s not.

Get him out of here already.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NationalismnationalistSteve KingWestern Civilizationwhite nationalismWhite Nationalistwhite supremacistwhite supremacy