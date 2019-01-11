Earlier this week, a New Jersey man shot and killed an armed intruder in his home.

Sorry, did we say “armed intruder”? Thanks to NBC New York, we now know that “unwanted house visitor” is the correct term:

Oh.

Now, read NBC New York’s account of the events and see if you agree that “unwanted house visitor” is an accurate description of the guy who got shot:

Police responded to a report of shots fire at a Bound Brook home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The intruder allegedly arrived at the residence brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and a fight erupted with the man who lives at the home.

Police say that during the altercation the resident was able to get control of the gun and fired — hitting 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, who died later at an area trauma center.

Coulanges was just an “unwanted house visitor,” you guys.

Nice work, NBC New York.

It’s pretty damn impressive:

 

Here are just some of the tweets making that possible:

They’re not kidding; they’re completely serious. Which is what makes this especially pathetic.

It’s garbage, is what it is.

