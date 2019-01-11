Earlier this week, a New Jersey man shot and killed an armed intruder in his home.

Sorry, did we say “armed intruder”? Thanks to NBC New York, we now know that “unwanted house visitor” is the correct term:

Police say a New Jersey man fought off an unwanted house visitor by using the suspect’s own gun, ultimately killing him https://t.co/1WHJSynccb — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 11, 2019

Oh.

Now, read NBC New York’s account of the events and see if you agree that “unwanted house visitor” is an accurate description of the guy who got shot:

Police responded to a report of shots fire at a Bound Brook home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The intruder allegedly arrived at the residence brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and a fight erupted with the man who lives at the home. … Police say that during the altercation the resident was able to get control of the gun and fired — hitting 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, who died later at an area trauma center.

Coulanges was just an “unwanted house visitor,” you guys.

What a weird euphemism for an armed home invader https://t.co/8GGtZnTXbk — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 11, 2019

Might as well said, “a stranger who hasn’t yet become a friend, with a gun” — a.s.ellzey (@EllzeyAndrew) January 11, 2019

Ah—a home invasion robbery is only a home invasion robbery if you’re murdered in your sleep. If you defend yourself (with the bad dude’s own gun) it was a silly unwanted house visitor and frankly how dare you. https://t.co/kd2aym68uT — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 11, 2019

Nice work, NBC New York.

It’s pretty damn impressive:

Here are just some of the tweets making that possible:

This can’t be a real headline. — Living Great Gatsby (@NoleLuckNeeded) January 11, 2019

Does @NBCNewYork own a dictionary?

Visitor: "Visitor, caller, guest, visitant are terms for a person who comes to spend time with or stay with others, or in a place. A visitor often stays some time, for social pleasure, for business, sightseeing, etc." — Susan Helbig (@SusanHelbig) January 11, 2019

Those pesky unwanted house visitors! — cindy (@realcindyg) January 11, 2019

The Kirby vacuum salesman is an “unwanted house visitor”. An armed felon committing a home invasion, not so much. And you know this, you dishonest hacks. — MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 11, 2019

They’re not kidding; they’re completely serious. Which is what makes this especially pathetic.

They’re seriously using a euphemism for an armed home robbery. What even is 2019 news already? — sPhoenix (@SurgePhoenix) January 11, 2019

It’s garbage, is what it is.