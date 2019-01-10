Few politicians understand optics like newly sworn-in GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw. This afternoon, he announced that he’s requested his pay be withheld until Congress reaches a deal on border security funding:

I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown. I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security. pic.twitter.com/2g37vAAtx2 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 10, 2019

Wow.

Dan Crenshaw, so hot right now. https://t.co/JHxTCfFOgg — Scooter Schaefer (@ScooterSchaefer) January 10, 2019

Respect. — David Deleon (@DavidDeleon) January 10, 2019

Real Leadership — Richard Wood (@woodfmo) January 10, 2019