It’s really hard to believe that congressional Democrats are serious about the government shutdown when arguments against it like Rep. Katie Hill’s are the what they’re bringing to the table:

The fact an American president* holds American workers’ lives hostage for a dud wall campaign promise should be an article of impeachment on its own! New Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) just said it best on MSNBC: Trump’s engaging in “political terrorism”! 🤬 #TrumpIsUnfit #ImpeachTheMFer — Cameron Lamp (@cameron_lamp) January 10, 2019

No, she didn’t say it best. But she may have said it most stupidly:

Of course Ali Velshi loved it. Because he’s not a serious person. Neither, clearly, is Katie Hill.

A tragedy? Unbelievable 🙄 — Angie⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kachninja) January 10, 2019

Calm down… — Newman (@snewman1230) January 10, 2019

Hill ought to take a deep breath and then take a page or ten from Dan Crenshaw’s book.