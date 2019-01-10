It’s really hard to believe that congressional Democrats are serious about the government shutdown when arguments against it like Rep. Katie Hill’s are the what they’re bringing to the table:

No, she didn’t say it best. But she may have said it most stupidly:

Of course Ali Velshi loved it. Because he’s not a serious person. Neither, clearly, is Katie Hill.

Hill ought to take a deep breath and then take a page or ten from Dan Crenshaw’s book.

