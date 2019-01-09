In case you’ve missed it, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is taking Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono to the woodshed over the latter’s treatment of judicial nominee Brian Buescher:

Tulsi Gabbard and Mazie Hirono now in a public dispute over the Knights of Columbus! https://t.co/VNDvAiVDax — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) January 9, 2019

From Gabbard’s op-ed yesterday:

While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher’s Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus. If Buescher is “unqualified” because of his Catholicism and affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, then President John F. Kennedy, and the ‘liberal lion of the Senate’ Ted Kennedy would have been “unqualified” for the same reasons.

Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that there “shall be no religious test” for any seeking to serve in public office. No American should be told that his or her public service is unwelcome because “the dogma lives loudly within you” as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said to Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings in 2017 to serve as U.S. Circuit Court judge in the 7th Circuit. While I absolutely believe in the separation of church and state as a necessity to the health of our nation, no American should be asked to renounce his or her faith or membership in a faith-based, service organization in order to hold public office.

Conservatives won’t find much common ground with Gabbard on most issues, but they can at least appreciate her defense of religious liberty. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jennifer Rubin’s offering up such a snotty take on the situation:

I cannot imagine a stupider issue that impacts no one's real life. anywhere. ever. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2019

She can’t do that, but she knows it’s stupid because Buescher is conservative and Catholic and therefore doesn’t deserve religious liberty.

Smearing a religious charity organization with thousands of members all over the country as extremist impacts the organization, its members, and the beneficiaries of its services. This should obviously be condemned. https://t.co/KNi6VNUF8g — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 9, 2019

It shouldn’t be this difficult, Jennifer. And yet, here we are.

I cannot imagine being so close-minded that you think if it doesn't apply specifically to you it's irrelevant to everyone else. — Hygge Frog (@TueborFrog) January 9, 2019