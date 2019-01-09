As we all know, a controversial issue isn’t really settled until David Hogg weighs in. So thank goodness Hogg took to Twitter last night to deliver the only response to Donald Trump’s address that matters:

Reminder: No one is illegal on stolen land #TrumpAddress — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 9, 2019

We don’t deserve his genius. No, really. We don’t deserve it. We haven’t done anything to deserve it.

Unless the natives were picked up while they were sleeping and sneakily moved somewhere else, then it wasn’t stolen. It was either bought, traded for or conquered. Things the natives did as well — Qazac (@Qazaclynx) January 9, 2019

All land is “stolen,” or, more accurately, conquered or colonized. — M Dub (@rmatthewware) January 9, 2019

All land was conquered at some point in time. That’s how the game was played. — Grouch (@GrouchyGreek) January 9, 2019

David Hogg doesn’t play games. He’s super-serial, you guys.

This sounds like an 8th grader try to sound profound. pic.twitter.com/5k33tPpEs5 — Majeskey (@kevmajeskey) January 9, 2019

That’s an insult to 8th graders. But we get the point.

But Mexicans are somehow allowed to be viewed as “indigenous”… pic.twitter.com/0EJI83dGpC — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) January 9, 2019

They all learned Spanish from Rosetta Stone tapes. — Opening Tirade (@openingtirade) January 9, 2019

"Britain can't have immigration laws because the Normans took the land away from the Anglo-Saxon nobles." https://t.co/JkMUtretry — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2019

The Anglo-Saxons had no right to resist the Normans because they took the land away from the Brittonic Celts. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2019

Now, you see the violence inherent in the system. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2019

Boy, do we ever.

One thing’s for sure:

Cable nets have done an incredibly disservice to this kid. https://t.co/JbVF2DUnMP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 9, 2019

Oh well. At least pretty soon, he’ll be Harvard’s problem.

Harvard…..here he comes!! — Duzur Palmieri (@Orbitaltheory2) January 9, 2019

But at what cost?

You’re going to take a spot at Harvard that could provide an opportunity to a historically oppressed person. — thetacticalyuppie (@tacticalyuppie) January 9, 2019

Oh, snap! Harvard and Hogg had better nip this dilemma in the bud before it becomes any more problematic:

There's no reason for that kid to go to Harvard. He already knows everything they're going to teach him, so just give him the diploma now and save four years. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019

Perfect. Or … maybe not:

Harvard is built on stolen land. https://t.co/NEcQm0f4cx — Red Eye Blasey Ford Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) January 9, 2019

Uh-oh!