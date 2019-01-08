Man, today really is not Jim Acosta’s day (then again, is it ever?).

Was just thinking there hasn't been an Acosta news cycle here in awhile, and like always, perfect timing. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2019

He’s been taking it from all sides, and now Kellyanne Conway’s entered the mix:

CNN’s Jim Acosta: “Kellyanne, can you promise the president will tell the truth tonight?” Conway: “Yes, Jim. Do you promise that you will? … this is why I am one of the only people around here who even gives you the time of day…because you’re such a smartass most of the time” pic.twitter.com/8fZ1iycl9R — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 8, 2019

Oooof. Regardless of what you think about Kellyanne Conway, it’s hard not to take at least a little joy in seeing Jim Acosta get verbally smacked around.

“Most of these people don’t like you”. LMAO!!!!!! — Al Pence 🥓🇺🇸🐘 (@AlPence) January 8, 2019

Wow!

That was something! — Just Me (@SomewhatHopeful) January 8, 2019

This is gold — The Undesired Opinion (@UndesiredOp) January 8, 2019

Smoked! — Frank Marzella (@onlygdknowsy) January 8, 2019

***

Related:

Hilarious (and accurate!) Photoshop fixes Jim Acosta’s new button