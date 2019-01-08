Man, today really is not Jim Acosta’s day (then again, is it ever?).
Was just thinking there hasn't been an Acosta news cycle here in awhile, and like always, perfect timing.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2019
He’s been taking it from all sides, and now Kellyanne Conway’s entered the mix:
CNN’s Jim Acosta: “Kellyanne, can you promise the president will tell the truth tonight?”
Conway: “Yes, Jim. Do you promise that you will? … this is why I am one of the only people around here who even gives you the time of day…because you’re such a smartass most of the time” pic.twitter.com/8fZ1iycl9R
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 8, 2019
Oooof. Regardless of what you think about Kellyanne Conway, it’s hard not to take at least a little joy in seeing Jim Acosta get verbally smacked around.
“Most of these people don’t like you”. LMAO!!!!!!
— Al Pence 🥓🇺🇸🐘 (@AlPence) January 8, 2019
— Caffeine Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) January 8, 2019
— B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) January 8, 2019
— Andy from PWP (@andyPWP) January 8, 2019
Wow!
That was something!
— Just Me (@SomewhatHopeful) January 8, 2019
This is gold
— The Undesired Opinion (@UndesiredOp) January 8, 2019
Smoked!
— Frank Marzella (@onlygdknowsy) January 8, 2019
Brutal!
— otcbargains (@otcbargainsUPP) January 8, 2019
***
Related:
Hilarious (and accurate!) Photoshop fixes Jim Acosta’s new button