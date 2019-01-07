In case you missed it, Donald Trump is set to address the nation tomorrow night regarding the situation at the southern border:

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

But some networks are reportedly still not sure whether they’ll be carrying it:

I'm waiting to hear back from ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox broadcast about whether they will carry Trump's prime time address tomorrow night. The networks don't automatically say yes when a president asks for airtime. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2019

This just in from a network source: "Time has been requested tomorrow night for 9p. Networks are deliberating." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2019

CNN’s Brian Stelter says he heard from one network executive who’s torn because Donald Trump has made the media’s life so damn difficult:

TV exec texts: "He calls us fake news all the time, but needs access to airwaves… If we give him the time, he'll deliver a fact-free screed without rebuttal. And if we don't give him the time, he'll call every network partisan. So we are damned if we do and damned if we don't." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2019

Oh, the humanity!

This is so bizarre. The networks have been covering every single time Trump sneezes since the moment he announced his candidacy, to the point of exhaustive lunacy. Now, he is doing an official address and there's a question on whether to air it? https://t.co/yp9BZHHY9r — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 7, 2019

So weird. Has anyone seen our hankies?

Let's all remember the REAL victims https://t.co/nJgbSOemj2 — Name can't be blank (@jtLOL) January 7, 2019

😥

How did the networks get in this position?

They did this to themselves for giving a pass to the WH from 2009 thru 2017. https://t.co/K3bsATYkDl — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 7, 2019

Maybe this will jog this exec's memory and remind him/her how we got here. https://t.co/HQu1QfQmwc — BT (@back_ttys) January 7, 2019

LOL y’all have been running every campaign rally of his live since like 2015, but Trump’s first address from the Oval Office as President of the United States— an address in the midst of a major government shutdown!— is where you’re suddenly gonna act like Hamlet? Get outta here. https://t.co/0oQTmfj2uW — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019

Oh boo hoo hoo. Do it or don't. Honestly don't care. https://t.co/c1rNQzuy9v — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 7, 2019

We’re just tired of the media shedding so many tears over a problem they were instrumental in creating.

Okay—networks don't want to cover Trump's address? Fine. They should also agree not to give any analysis of it thereafter. You can't say it's your mission to inform people and then, in lieu of informing them, give them only a manipulative version of events. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 7, 2019

Exactly. If you’re that concerned about being labeled “fake news,” maybe try acting like a real news outlet for a change. Tomorrow’s your chance!

CNN just confirmed to me it will be carrying President Trump’s primetime address tomorrow at 9 pm ET. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 7, 2019

CNN now says they'll take Trump's speech, still waiting on other networks. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 7, 2019

So there you go!

I think your boss disagrees. https://t.co/VWSlUsX1Tb — Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 7, 2019

Jeff Zucker will be the last man off the Trump train https://t.co/BMzMxIOkcd — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 7, 2019

Usually how it works with the person who is driving the train. https://t.co/K1ZQ2ilIoF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2019

In any event, this much is certain:

BTW, whatever decision the network execs make will not be based on ethics. It will be based entirely on ratings, as always. https://t.co/3XlEbnqHOJ — BT (@back_ttys) January 7, 2019

