In case you missed it, Donald Trump is set to address the nation tomorrow night regarding the situation at the southern border:

But some networks are reportedly still not sure whether they’ll be carrying it:

CNN’s Brian Stelter says he heard from one network executive who’s torn because Donald Trump has made the media’s life so damn difficult:

Oh, the humanity!

So weird. Has anyone seen our hankies?

We’re just tired of the media shedding so many tears over a problem they were instrumental in creating.

Exactly. If you’re that concerned about being labeled “fake news,” maybe try acting like a real news outlet for a change. Tomorrow’s your chance!

So there you go!

In any event, this much is certain:

