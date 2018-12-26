Holy smokes! After taking a nosedive earlier this week, the Dow just closed after a major surge:
UPDATE: Dow surges more than 1,000 points Wednesday after Christmas Eve plunge.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 26, 2018
1086 points, to be exact.
Dow up 5% in a single day. Holy crap…has that ever happened before?
— Eric H. (@ericinva) December 26, 2018
Can we mark it down? Biggest one day gain for Dow in mankind's history?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 26, 2018
This is indeed a record-breaking surge:
BREAKING: Dow records best point gain in history, surging more than 1000 points; all 3 major indexes post best percentage increases since March 2009 https://t.co/rDPDQu1lNT pic.twitter.com/kZsx05GNBT
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 26, 2018
Hey, we’ll take it.
This is on excellent news of record consumer spending during the holidays, which is what the Trump Admin typically uses to gauge economic confidence. It's good news for Trump, because it means that despite the Street, his voters feel secure. https://t.co/sBCMuCTEgr
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 26, 2018
Trump wins again!! https://t.co/Hf6I2TfWxN
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 26, 2018