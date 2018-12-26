Holy smokes! After taking a nosedive earlier this week, the Dow just closed after a major surge:

UPDATE: Dow surges more than 1,000 points Wednesday after Christmas Eve plunge. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 26, 2018

1086 points, to be exact.

Dow up 5% in a single day. Holy crap…has that ever happened before? — Eric H. (@ericinva) December 26, 2018

Can we mark it down? Biggest one day gain for Dow in mankind's history? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 26, 2018

This is indeed a record-breaking surge:

BREAKING: Dow records best point gain in history, surging more than 1000 points; all 3 major indexes post best percentage increases since March 2009 https://t.co/rDPDQu1lNT pic.twitter.com/kZsx05GNBT — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 26, 2018

Hey, we’ll take it.