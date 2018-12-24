If you haven’t checked your portfolio lately, you might have missed the fact that, despite all of Donald Trump’s self-professed economic brilliance, the markets aren’t doing so hot today:

U.S. stocks tumble as trading closes early for the holiday with the S&P 500 at its lowest level since April 2017 https://t.co/fVvNqtEtn8 pic.twitter.com/vOzMv754T6 — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) December 24, 2018

Today was the worst Christmas Eve trading day ever. The S&P 500 has entered a bear market, and the Dow closed down more than 640 points. https://t.co/YHwctnjbvD pic.twitter.com/LAyljoWeFb — CNBC (@CNBC) December 24, 2018

And blue-checked Nation contributor Sean McElwee, who for some reason has tens of thousands of followers, couldn’t be happier about it:

How ignorant. Congratulations. — David Schatsky (@dschatsky) December 24, 2018

I mean it really shouldn’t surprise us when they let us know they don’t understand the economy *at all* but yet it does every time. https://t.co/IpSgL4W7zY — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 24, 2018

You….you have no idea how the economy works. — B Lanson (@blanson100) December 24, 2018

because only super rich people invest in the stock market. bang up tweet here, dude. https://t.co/guWYvoqOo0 — elise navidad (@elisecterry) December 24, 2018

Spread the poor around. https://t.co/vmOWKvCOjD — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 24, 2018

Not just rich people, Sean. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) December 24, 2018

dude, come on, you know better than this. who was hurt the most by the financial crisis in 2008? certainly not the rich — hannah gais (@hannahgais) December 24, 2018

Hey so do you know that a lot of people who most certainly aren’t rich have their 401ks invested in a tanking stock market? — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) December 24, 2018

That's people's retirements too, dude. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) December 24, 2018

Yes, my mother watching her meager retirement evaporate is a wonderful Christmas present. Great take, Sean. — Presidential Harassment Enthusiast 😡🏳️‍🌈 (@SJGrunewald) December 24, 2018

Hey, nice tweet douchbag. My retirement just took a huge hit, I make less than $50k/yr, but thanks for your “concern” — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) December 24, 2018

Super stoked that my 403b is losing money! I was hoping to have a little cushion when I retire at the age of 85, but who needs that, amirite! — B. Mahn (@bnmahn) December 24, 2018

I’m not rich, dude. But I guess you don’t care if the middle class can’t retire since they have those gauche 401k’s. — Kristin (@legaleagle88) December 24, 2018

Dude. My retirement account just took a huge hit and I am not rich. But sure whatever. — Jennifer Van Goethem (@jvgtweet) December 24, 2018

Yes, happy holidays to my husband and I – savings taking a huge hit with a baby on the way. What a ridiculously ignorant tweet… — Courtney (@courtsideview85) December 24, 2018

I'm not rich and I'm losing my retirement glad you're thrilled about it. — Holly In AR (@HollyinAR) December 24, 2018

Wow what a horrendous thing to say to all the people who have worked all their lives and have pensions, 401k and IRA's…teachers, lawyers….an average single woman like myself. How disgusting to gloat. Did you revel in 2008 when we lost homes also????? — Fontaine Pearson (@feminit4equipar) December 24, 2018

Imagine cheering one retirees losing their savings. — Jonny the Accountant 🇳🇬✊🏿 (@airoderinde) December 24, 2018

If the left's argument involves cheering on stock market crashes, there is no way they are going to win over the middle class and suburbanites who are heavily reliant on 401ks and pension plans that invest in the market. Those are core Dem constituencies https://t.co/CdePhzkwnK — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) December 24, 2018

Because real heroes of the "working class" celebrate 401ks cratering. — Andy (@trtx84) December 24, 2018

Sean you’re right America’s seniors *should* eat cat food — Joe Gabriel Simonson ☃️ (@SaysSimonson) December 24, 2018

Bad person whose politics are mostly motivated by envy continues to be bad. FTR A majority of Americans own some form of stocks, including millions of working class Americans whose retirement funds are dependent on the markets. pic.twitter.com/ve2aYLbya0 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 24, 2018

That guy really is one of the worst people associated with political Twitter and it's absolutely shameful how many mainstream people engage and promote him. Here is another example from yesterday: https://t.co/FFnnI0qFOP — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 24, 2018

Just in case you’re not clear about who we’re dealing with.