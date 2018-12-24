New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still has another month or so to kill before groundhog season starts, so he’s taking some time to use the government shutdown as an opportunity to hit Trump:
.@realDonaldTrump’s shutdown is a sad moment for America. But I can assure the people of New York City that their city government will continue to function. pic.twitter.com/Lsl2inOTlr
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 24, 2018
New York City’s government will continue to function?
Continue?
— Jim Girouard (@JimGirouard132) December 24, 2018
We weren’t aware that it was even functional to begin with.
“Function”
— Steve Wallace (@waldo559) December 24, 2018
You and I have very different definitions of the word "function".
— You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 24, 2018
Please define FUNCTION. Be open? Maybe. Actually work? Not so sure.
— Peter G. (@Pmax144) December 24, 2018
So the city government is going to start functioning?
— Rick Moore (@RickMoore) December 24, 2018
ROFL you can't even get the L to function. https://t.co/Cul1sZaN5z
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2018
lol…like the subway?
— argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) December 24, 2018
Function? Like NYC subway system? NYCHA projects?
— miroslaw tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) December 24, 2018
Thinking New York City's government was ever functional.
— I'm To Blame For (@im2blame4) December 24, 2018
News flash NYC hasn’t functioned since you took over. This shutdown might be like a good cleanse. It’s like White Castles after a Saturday night by Tuesday your a new person
— Mr. Reality NYC (@MrReality17) December 24, 2018