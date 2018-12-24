New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still has another month or so to kill before groundhog season starts, so he’s taking some time to use the government shutdown as an opportunity to hit Trump:

New York City’s government will continue to function?

We weren’t aware that it was even functional to begin with.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasiogovernmentgovernment shutdownlocal governmentNew York Citysubway systemsubways