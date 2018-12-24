New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still has another month or so to kill before groundhog season starts, so he’s taking some time to use the government shutdown as an opportunity to hit Trump:

.@realDonaldTrump’s shutdown is a sad moment for America. But I can assure the people of New York City that their city government will continue to function. pic.twitter.com/Lsl2inOTlr — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 24, 2018

New York City’s government will continue to function?

Continue? — Jim Girouard (@JimGirouard132) December 24, 2018

We weren’t aware that it was even functional to begin with.

“Function” — Steve Wallace (@waldo559) December 24, 2018

You and I have very different definitions of the word "function". — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 24, 2018

Please define FUNCTION. Be open? Maybe. Actually work? Not so sure. — Peter G. (@Pmax144) December 24, 2018

So the city government is going to start functioning? — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) December 24, 2018

ROFL you can't even get the L to function. https://t.co/Cul1sZaN5z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2018

lol…like the subway? — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) December 24, 2018

Function? Like NYC subway system? NYCHA projects? — miroslaw tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) December 24, 2018

Thinking New York City's government was ever functional. — I'm To Blame For (@im2blame4) December 24, 2018