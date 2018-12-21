As Twitchy told you yesterday, that border wall GoFundMe campaign was basically one giant red flag.

Turns out, it gets even redder:

An internet fundraiser for Donald Trump’s border wall took in more than $7 million from over 131,000 donors by early Thursday evening. https://t.co/kbyVAkyVc9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 21, 2018

More from NBC News:

The Florida man behind the GoFundMe page, a triple-amputee Iraq War veteran named Brian Kolfage, spent a large portion of the fundraising campaign’s description outlining his past, including a bolded section titled “How do you know this is not a scam?” He implored users to look up his history, pointing donors to his verified Facebook page, and saying “I’m credible and a real person.”

Brian Kolfage is a real person? OK, we’ll grant him that. But credible? That seems like a stretch.

NBC News says the founder of that viral fundraiser for Trump's border wall has a questionable past which included running fake news sites that were shut down by Facebook. https://t.co/dqU03EBIKt — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 21, 2018

According to NBC News, Kolfage was the administrator of Right Wing News when Facebook pulled that page down. While it may not be fair to characterize all of Right Wing News as “a fake news site,” Kolfage did run other sites, like FreedomDaily, that trafficked in conspiracy theories.

Whether or not you believe in the righteousness of Kolfage’s border wall cause, it seems pretty safe to say at this point that, at the very least, the guy’s sketchy as hell.