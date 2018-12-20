Looks like Defense Secretary James Mattis is being rewarded for reportedly disagreeing with Donald Trump with … an early retirement:

That’s a hell of a way to say thank you.

James Mattis has arguably been the best part of the Trump administration. And now he’s leaving — not likely of his own accord.

There’s no positive way to spin this.

***

Update:

This is absolutely brutal:

Devastating. General Mattis deserves better. The same can’t be said for Donald Trump.

***

More:

Good Lord.

And to make sure that’s the case, he’s hellbent on making sure he’s the only one in the room.

