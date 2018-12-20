Looks like Defense Secretary James Mattis is being rewarded for reportedly disagreeing with Donald Trump with … an early retirement:

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

That’s a hell of a way to say thank you.

I don't like this at all 😒 https://t.co/r7IRKP2V2S — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) December 20, 2018

James Mattis has arguably been the best part of the Trump administration. And now he’s leaving — not likely of his own accord.

Right after Mattis implored Trump not to withdraw from Syria https://t.co/YXfbRExYzG — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 20, 2018

There’s no positive way to spin this.

hard to say this in the trump era when nothing matters, but this might be trump’s worst week. https://t.co/Eb69SKm3Jv — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 20, 2018

***

Update:

This is absolutely brutal:

NEW: Mattis's resignation letter, via @Elizabeth_McLau: "Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position." pic.twitter.com/u2cPrgQQKV — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) December 20, 2018

Devastating. General Mattis deserves better. The same can’t be said for Donald Trump.

***

More:

Officials said Mr. Mattis went to the White House on Thursday afternoon in a last attempt to convince Mr. Trump to keep American troops in Syria. He was rebuffed, and told the president that he was resigning as a result. https://t.co/2JZwjow6SK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 20, 2018

Good Lord.

Trump thinks he is always the Smartest man in the room. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2018

And to make sure that’s the case, he’s hellbent on making sure he’s the only one in the room.