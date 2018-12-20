There’s a compelling case to be made that the border wall GoFundMe is super-sketchy. Shaun King’s case against the effort is … decidedly less convincing:

This isn’t about the deep desire of people to protect this nation. The wall was never about this. The fact is that NOBODY is a larger threat to the public safety of this nation than white men. This is about bigotry and white power. It’s shameful. https://t.co/USC0yaPO2A — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 20, 2018

The man who started this campaign is from Michigan. In fact, the majority of donors live nowhere near the border. Again, it’s not about the border or public safety. It’s about building a monument to white power. https://t.co/Rcs1ZjmIuO — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 20, 2018

We could listen to him for hours.

YOU live nowhere near the border either you hypocrite — blake camber (@BlakeCamber) December 20, 2018

Also:

If you’re so worried about people trying to influence policies in places in which they don’t live, where was your outrage when Will Ferrell canvassed Atlanta for Stacey Abrams? Or Canadian Jim Carrey & life-long NYer Lin-Manuel Miranda gave funds to Francis Robert O’Rourke? https://t.co/BEz68D86qQ — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) December 20, 2018

It’s hard enough to take him seriously on regular stuff. But when he starts spouting off about “a monument to white power”? C’mon, Shaun … you should know better by now.

As a white Man yourself this means much more — Beto ABCDE (@indoctrinathan) December 20, 2018

Um, dude….look in the mirror, you’re white — GoHogsGo (@MarkLindon4) December 20, 2018

you are white — Stash Prada (@StashPrada) December 20, 2018

You're a white man, do something about it. — BanterMate (@BitAeBanter) December 20, 2018

I agree white men like yourself are a huge threat to this nation — Luke Elder (@ifiteonmyback) December 20, 2018

Snort.