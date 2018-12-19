In honor of International Migrants Day yesterday, everyone’s favorite SJW pope sent out this tweet:
Jesus knows well the pain of not being welcomed. May our hearts not be closed as were the houses in Bethlehem. #Internationalmigrantsday
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 18, 2018
Isn’t Pope Francis supposed to know about this stuff? As pope, isn’t the Bible kind of in his wheelhouse?
They weren't migrants!
— Chris (@ChrisMears00) December 19, 2018
Mary and Joseph weren't immigrants. They were traveling to another part of the Roman Empire for an ordered census — totally legal.
— Элизабет, i mean “elisabeth” (@elisabethlehem) December 18, 2018
Joseph and Mary weren’t migrants in Bethlehem. They were returning to Joseph’s hometown to be counted and taxed as Roman subjects. https://t.co/yr6ZnoZoE2
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 19, 2018
They were not immigrants or illegal immigrants. They were returning to Jospeh’s hometown to be counted and be taxed.
— James Parker (@JamesParker74) December 19, 2018
Um… Joseph & Mary we’re returning for a census. I don’t see the connection here.
— Cathy Park (@muttmomof3) December 19, 2018
They were going there for the census, not migrating there. They didn't have a place to stay because the inn was full. Bethlehem was not a big town so that inn probably filled quickly. This was all part of Our Lord's plan.
— Greg Roeper (@RoeperGreg) December 19, 2018
Swing and a miss, Pontifex.
Always glad to see the Pope being well versed on the Bible… 🤦🏼♀️
— penekey (@penekey1) December 19, 2018
I would have thought he would know the scriptures better or at least be more informed.
— Jerry Keirns (@JerryKeirns) December 19, 2018
You should really read the Bible
— Mark Wilson (@wraymark) December 19, 2018
someone was promoted above his skill level https://t.co/vOxOnJwB1V
— PollyJollyChristmas (@PollySpin) December 19, 2018
It sure seems that way.