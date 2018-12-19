In honor of International Migrants Day yesterday, everyone’s favorite SJW pope sent out this tweet:

Jesus knows well the pain of not being welcomed. May our hearts not be closed as were the houses in Bethlehem. #Internationalmigrantsday — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 18, 2018

Isn’t Pope Francis supposed to know about this stuff? As pope, isn’t the Bible kind of in his wheelhouse?

They weren't migrants! — Chris (@ChrisMears00) December 19, 2018

Mary and Joseph weren't immigrants. They were traveling to another part of the Roman Empire for an ordered census — totally legal. — Элизабет, i mean “elisabeth” (@elisabethlehem) December 18, 2018

Joseph and Mary weren’t migrants in Bethlehem. They were returning to Joseph’s hometown to be counted and taxed as Roman subjects. https://t.co/yr6ZnoZoE2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 19, 2018

They were not immigrants or illegal immigrants. They were returning to Jospeh’s hometown to be counted and be taxed. — James Parker (@JamesParker74) December 19, 2018

Um… Joseph & Mary we’re returning for a census. I don’t see the connection here. — Cathy Park (@muttmomof3) December 19, 2018

They were going there for the census, not migrating there. They didn't have a place to stay because the inn was full. Bethlehem was not a big town so that inn probably filled quickly. This was all part of Our Lord's plan. — Greg Roeper (@RoeperGreg) December 19, 2018

Swing and a miss, Pontifex.

Always glad to see the Pope being well versed on the Bible… 🤦🏼‍♀️ — penekey (@penekey1) December 19, 2018

I would have thought he would know the scriptures better or at least be more informed. — Jerry Keirns (@JerryKeirns) December 19, 2018

You should really read the Bible — Mark Wilson (@wraymark) December 19, 2018

someone was promoted above his skill level https://t.co/vOxOnJwB1V — PollyJollyChristmas (@PollySpin) December 19, 2018

It sure seems that way.