In honor of International Migrants Day yesterday, everyone’s favorite SJW pope sent out this tweet:

Isn’t Pope Francis supposed to know about this stuff? As pope, isn’t the Bible kind of in his wheelhouse?

Trending

Swing and a miss, Pontifex.

It sure seems that way.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BethlehemInternational Migrants DayJesusJosephMarymigrantsPope Francis