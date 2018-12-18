Welp, James Comey isn’t the only government power player not inspiring confidence today.

Last week, Donald Trump tweeted about how his United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal will deliver on his promise that Mexico will pay for the wall:

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

At the White House today, ABC News correspondent Terry Moran asked Sarah Sanders why it’s so important that Americans come up with the money if Mexico’s gonna pay for this thing. And, well, here’s how that went:

"The president has been clear that the USMCA deal would provide additional revenue through that deal that would show that Mexico is paying for the wall," Sarah Sanders tells ABC News' @TerryMoran when asked if American taxpayers will pay for the wall https://t.co/Pqd36RbV0f pic.twitter.com/OnBlTZCp8W — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 18, 2018

Oh … oh dear.

Here's the jaw-dropping exchange between Terry Moran and Sarah Sanders about where money comes from. Pro tips: taxpayers fund all federal agencies, private entities — not government — benefit directly from trade, gov revenue comes from taxes and that won't change much with USMCA. pic.twitter.com/JnSAyYwdJY — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 18, 2018

Count Scott Lincicome, a trade attorney and Cato Institute adjunct scholar, among the many left scratching — and shaking — their heads after that exchange:

Hello this, meet my veins. https://t.co/nqwTzO7WWe — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 18, 2018

Terry’s face really says it all.

“Have you done the math?” That and his facial expressions. Classic. pic.twitter.com/HiomgirXQg — Beerismyspiritanimal (@slapshot3498) December 18, 2018

Maybe the White House should join Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and audit a basic economics course. Because whatever’s going on here, it’s not making a whole lotta sense.

pic.twitter.com/DufGQmUbWI — Keep on shouting into the void, horde (@dtn44) December 18, 2018

I’m not paying for my groceries. I’m using money from my savings account. — Michael (@StreakAMia) December 18, 2018