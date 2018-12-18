Welp, James Comey isn’t the only government power player not inspiring confidence today.

Last week, Donald Trump tweeted about how his United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal will deliver on his promise that Mexico will pay for the wall:

At the White House today, ABC News correspondent Terry Moran asked Sarah Sanders why it’s so important that Americans come up with the money if Mexico’s gonna pay for this thing. And, well, here’s how that went:

Oh … oh dear.

Count Scott Lincicome, a trade attorney and Cato Institute adjunct scholar, among the many left scratching — and shaking — their heads after that exchange:

Terry’s face really says it all.

Maybe the White House should join Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and audit a basic economics course. Because whatever’s going on here, it’s not making a whole lotta sense.

