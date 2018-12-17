Is this take from Julia Ioffe supposed to be tongue-in-cheek? Sincere? Honestly, it’s hard to tell. That’s a pretty good sign that it’s not as good as she thinks it is:

Yet another thing Putin and American conservatives have in common: fear of rap. https://t.co/r26S1JvtcK — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 17, 2018

OK. We’d like to give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she’s just joking around, but she’s also demonstrated herself on multiple occasions to be suffering from pretty severe Trump Derangement Syndrome, so who the hell knows?

Generalize much? — Mary Neigh ⏳ (@nashvl) December 17, 2018

You must not know many conservatives. — Tuck Won Do (@Tuckwondo) December 17, 2018

Lady, we don’t fear rap. A lot of us just don’t like it. And no, it doesn’t make us racist. Find something else to whine about. — Don Rose (@morgdad) December 17, 2018

Pure lies. I've been enjoying rap since the late 80's. Enough of your lies and fear mongering bigot. — 👍 (@_wokewakandan) December 17, 2018

Ummmm…I know pretty much every word to every 2Pac song ever recorded and I’m a conservative. Do go on though… — Paul D. (@pdon115) December 17, 2018

I'm an American conservative and I do not fear rap. But according to your very dumb logic, you have something in common with Putin, too. You breathe air. You must be a Putin stooge. https://t.co/tLfPH2bONk — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2018

As is typical, the Left has absolutely no understanding of the people they hate and obsessively malign with ignorant stereotypes and bigotry. 🙄 https://t.co/07uCX3R869 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 17, 2018

She did manage to get some rah-rahs from the “conservatives are racists” crowd, at least:

Conservatives aren't afraid of rap. They are afraid of rappers. There's a difference. — ExasperatedSigh (@MarshallMintz) December 17, 2018

You sure it's "rap?" I'm thinking it's black culture, if not black people. Though I know that many Russians revere black people. American "conservatism" is built upon protecting white privilege, through denying black excellence, however. — onlinesavant (@onlinesavant) December 17, 2018

"I like 👏 big 👏 white 👏 and I cannot lie." — ☭ Winnie Pooh Thought ☭ (@Zdlax) December 17, 2018

So … mission accomplished?

Regardless of your political persuasion or how you feel about rap, maybe we can all just agree on this one thing:

Yet another dumb tweet from you — Rob Solo (@robsolo) December 17, 2018

***

Related:

Julia Ioffe’s claim about where she felt safer as a journo than in the U.S. under Trump sends heads CRASHING to desks