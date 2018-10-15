So, how did Elizabeth Warren’s big DNA test gamble pay off with actual Native Americans? If you guessed “not good,” then come and collect your prize.

Elizabeth Warren and her staff woke up this morning an thought "today is going to be a good day". — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 15, 2018

Starting to suspect maybe she didn't think this whole thing through 🤔 https://t.co/Osg3591e5Y — Kayla (@VixenRogue) October 15, 2018

Let’s see what we’ve got going on. First, there’s this:

Native studies professor: Elizabeth Warren accepted "settler-colonial" definition of Native American identity https://t.co/o45UaREPpF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 15, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner:

A professor at the University of Alberta chided Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for taking a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage, saying her action ultimately does more harm to Native Americans. Kim TallBear, part of the native studies faculty at the university, said Monday that Warren taking a DNA test is “yet another strike — even if unintended — against tribal sovereignty.” In a lengthy statement, TallBear said Warren has refused to meet with Cherokee Nation community members who have challenged her ancestry claims. “This shows that she focuses on and actually privileges DNA company definitions in this debate, which are ultimately settler-colonial definitions of who is indigenous,” the statement said. “As scholars of race have shown, it is one of the privileges of whiteness to define and control everyone else’s identity.”

Taking the colonizer’s word for it to own the cons https://t.co/GU8pZKUswa — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 15, 2018

"“This shows that she focuses on… ultimately settler-colonial definitions of who is indigenous… As scholars of race have shown, it is one of the privileges of whiteness to define and control everyone else’s identity.”https://t.co/CHOd4Bw4Vz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 15, 2018

Oh man….. oh man oh man oh man….. oh man….. oh man oh man oh man https://t.co/qGH4SUGOsn — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 15, 2018

This did not go as planned. https://t.co/iWclxUcGcs — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 15, 2018

No. No it did not. But unfortunately for Lizzy, there was more where that came from:

Inbox: Cherokee Nation responds to Senator Warren’s DNA test. pic.twitter.com/Sh8aNZgyAT — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) October 15, 2018

last line: "Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage." https://t.co/jTY74cfzwN — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) October 15, 2018

Ho. Le. Crap. That’s gonna leave a mark that may never heal.

This is absolutely brutal. https://t.co/tpFop1xLa7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2018

Even the Cherokee Nation is getting in on owning the libs today. https://t.co/C4Ty1R95k1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 15, 2018

Telling white people to stop claiming they're Cherokee to own the Libs https://t.co/mrLcltww4Z — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 15, 2018

“Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.” Nevertheless, she persisted. https://t.co/C4nStzKUzE — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 15, 2018

And this, Elizabeth Warren, is why you should always quit while you’re behind.

Elizabeth Warren's self-own just got a whole lot worse. https://t.co/zJ4hN2nXmK — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 15, 2018

Omg, it just keeps getting worse for Elizabeth Warren. 😂 https://t.co/90rE1JWqN2 — ƧЦƧΛП (@wayward_okie) October 15, 2018

The worse it gets for her, the better it gets for us.

Good this just gets better someone please come pick me up off the floor I just fell over from the laughter https://t.co/IMiS2345H7 — MobGoblin 👻 (@LilMissRightie) October 15, 2018

Next up?

Going to be fun watching CNN bury the statement from the actual Cherokee Nation. https://t.co/7qQMc85Hm5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2018

Curious to see if @CNN, @MSNBC , @NBCNews and others will respect the Cherokee Nation and others and report this…or will, as most times happens, the Native American opinions on these issues will be ignored again. https://t.co/NnLwxvt0gj — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 15, 2018

Here’s something to look out for:

[swarm of CNN interns begins digging for dirt on Cherokee Nation leaders and their potential Trump connections] https://t.co/7m6ottEWOQ — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) October 15, 2018

Ha! Well anyway, one thing’s for sure: Elizabeth Warren’s in trouble. And it couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal.

Warren's problem is she's all in on this now. So what is she (and media) going to do? Come out and say the Cherokee Nation is lying? Or the Cherokee Nation doesn't understand heritage. Jesus what an incredible miscalculation on her part. It's kind of stunning — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2018