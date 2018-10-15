So, how did Elizabeth Warren’s big DNA test gamble pay off with actual Native Americans? If you guessed “not good,” then come and collect your prize.

A professor at the University of Alberta chided Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for taking a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage, saying her action ultimately does more harm to Native Americans.

Kim TallBear, part of the native studies faculty at the university, said Monday that Warren taking a DNA test is “yet another strike — even if unintended — against tribal sovereignty.”

In a lengthy statement, TallBear said Warren has refused to meet with Cherokee Nation community members who have challenged her ancestry claims.

“This shows that she focuses on and actually privileges DNA company definitions in this debate, which are ultimately settler-colonial definitions of who is indigenous,” the statement said. “As scholars of race have shown, it is one of the privileges of whiteness to define and control everyone else’s identity.”

