How’s that whole civility thing coming along? Let’s check in on GOP Sen. Susan Collins and find out:

NEW – Bangor Police Dept, Fire Dept, local hazmat team is investigating a supicious letter at the home of @SenatorCollins in Maine. FBI is aware. Bangor PD is leading the investigation. Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene. Investigation is ongoing. — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 15, 2018

Lovely. Just lovely.