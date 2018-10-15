While our media betters are tripping all over themselves to downplay the fact that Elizabeth Warren definitely lied about her Native American heritage, it’s important to remember that she definitely lied about her Native American heritage.

And, as National Review’s Jim Geraghty reminds us, it’s not just Elizabeth Warren who’s got egg on her face today:

A 1997 Fordham Law Review piece described Elizabeth Warren as Harvard Law School's "first woman of color.”https://t.co/klZwCPFfvF pic.twitter.com/rrKT1WgyJ2 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 15, 2018

Oooooof.

Lol that's hilarious — MyAnthem (@anthem_my) October 15, 2018

You’d have to have a heart of stone not to be laughing right now.

For those wondering about the footnote, it says Warren "was hired in 1995-1996 and is a full, tenured professor. Telephone Interview with Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law School." pic.twitter.com/TWi00Sc9gi — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 15, 2018

I’ll just put this out to the left-of-center folks who follow me: Are you comfortable with Elizabeth Warren being described as “a woman of color”? Because that’s what Harvard Law School said she was. pic.twitter.com/PgNDKj3hV1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 15, 2018

If we were Harvard right now, we’d be looking for a nice dark cave to crawl into.

This right here should be the international recognized image of 'woman of color' pic.twitter.com/tZvCj3KXPI — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 15, 2018

Strong independent women of color like @SenWarren have always scared Republicans…. it is solely because of their darker skin pic.twitter.com/qp4AsCFfKq — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 15, 2018

We’re dead. Even deader than Elizabeth Warren’s Native American ancestor.