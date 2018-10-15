While our media betters are tripping all over themselves to downplay the fact that Elizabeth Warren definitely lied about her Native American heritage, it’s important to remember that she definitely lied about her Native American heritage.

And, as National Review’s Jim Geraghty reminds us, it’s not just Elizabeth Warren who’s got egg on her face today:

Oooooof.

You’d have to have a heart of stone not to be laughing right now.

If we were Harvard right now, we’d be looking for a nice dark cave to crawl into.

We’re dead. Even deader than Elizabeth Warren’s Native American ancestor.

