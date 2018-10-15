After how Elizabeth Warren’s day has gone, this is the last thing she needs right now. Which is why it’s so damn perfect:

Elizabeth Warren Disappointed After DNA Test Shows Zero Trace Of Presidential Material https://t.co/YrpY1AYgqF pic.twitter.com/u5OgHIKVYg — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 15, 2018

Yessssss. Is that delicious or is that delicious?

Daaaaaaaaammmmnnnn — Josh Mendoza (@Gordito2387) October 15, 2018

Oh man, that's brutal. — CJ Makaryk (@CJ_Makaryk) October 15, 2018

This liberal is LOLing — Chrismrod (@ChrisMRodgers) October 15, 2018

I am DYING!!!!!!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lynni Megginson (@LynniMegginson) October 15, 2018

Damn. When even the Onion thinks your stunt was an absolute joke. https://t.co/D0v7YXcNgH — RBe (@RBPundit) October 15, 2018

Tough break, Liz.