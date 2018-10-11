As Twitchy told you, Facebook is reportedly shutting down a number of American-run pages and accounts in an effort to fight the spread of “false and misleading content in a coordinated fashion.”

Facebook will be taking down 559 pages and 251 accounts run by Americans, many of which amplified false and misleading content in a coordinated fashion ahead of the midterms: https://t.co/ysFWHZOpCh — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 11, 2018

For some reason, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought this was something he should weigh in on:

Americans spreading misinformation on purpose — a problem we all see — but a very hard thing to tackle https://t.co/XtiAxnWlQM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 11, 2018

He thought wrong.

Isn't that the pot calling the kettle black? #pennywise — DoubleThink Antidote (@WThinkAntidote) October 11, 2018

Li’l bit, yeah.

Brian…maybe cool out on this one. — Steven McCaughan (@RagnarWeaponX) October 11, 2018

Wethinks the gentlemen doth project too much.

As long as I tweet a correction that gets 1/1000th the attention, that makes it ok right? Same as journalists? That just shows my rigor for the truth. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) October 11, 2018

You spread misinformation everyday, Brian — Gone Squatchin (@inforesearchcp) October 11, 2018

You oughta know clown, you and your ilk do it every day!! — James Kidwell (@JamesKidwell44) October 11, 2018

Brian Stelter and his buddies have made careers out of “spreading misinformation on purpose.” It’s “a problem we all see” because the media do it all the effing time.

Yeah, I know. I watch cable news, too. https://t.co/JGKrjLtafB — ηєνα (@pipandbaby) October 11, 2018

.@kasie went on air with an anonymous letter from Colorado accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assualt. Americans have nothing on the Press after the Kavanaugh mess. Clean your house. https://t.co/EXD6XdHeOf — Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 11, 2018

And put those stones, away, Brian. You know what they do to glass.