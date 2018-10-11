As Twitchy told you, Facebook is reportedly shutting down a number of American-run pages and accounts in an effort to fight the spread of “false and misleading content in a coordinated fashion.”

For some reason, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought this was something he should weigh in on:

He thought wrong.

Li’l bit, yeah.

Wethinks the gentlemen doth project too much.

Brian Stelter and his buddies have made careers out of “spreading misinformation on purpose.” It’s “a problem we all see” because the media do it all the effing time.

And put those stones, away, Brian. You know what they do to glass.

