It just keeps getting better and better:

While most of the media spent the day losing their collective minds over Kanye West being at the White House, Leader McConnell spent the day getting 15 more judges set for confirmation by the Senate. — Meech (@michi83) October 11, 2018

And how, pray tell, did Mitch McConnell do that? The art of the deal, of course:

Senate reaches deal on confirming 15 judges (3 Circuit, 12 District) as price for Democrats to go home and campaign — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 11, 2018

Senate Democrats agreed to confirm 15 lifetime federal judges on Thursday in exchange for Republicans agreeing to go into recess through the midterms so endangered Democrats can campaignhttps://t.co/UDWLgMRVEf — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018

More from Politico:

Senate Democrats accepted an offer from Senate Republicans to confirm 15 lifetime federal judges on Thursday in exchange for agreeing to go into recess through the midterms so endangered Democrats can campaign. After senators weighed the package of three Circuit Court judges and 12 District Court judges on Thursday afternoon, they agreed to the demand from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to confirm roughly the number of judges he could confirm between now and the election if he kept the Senate in continuously. A half-dozen vulnerable Democrats and a pair of at-risk Senate Republicans are eager to go home for the election. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and his caucus will likely endure some liberal criticism for accepting the deal, but Senate Democrats have privately argued it’s in the party’s best interest to allow quick confirmation of judges in order to let endangered red state senators go home and campaign.

It’s certainly getting Democrats the respect they’ve been so desperately craving:

Honestly that sounds awful — sammym (@jebrenn23) October 11, 2018

Sounds like an awful deal to me. — Dara Nelson (@Energeee) October 11, 2018

Of course.

😡 — Jeff Jachens (@JeffJWarwick) October 11, 2018

But then Republicans also get the time off to campaign. . . So explain to me how this is a deal? — Haley Hutter (@doubleH26) October 11, 2018

What! Senate Dems, can't you see you are being played by Senate Republicans. — Caleb Steven Osburn (@walrusnewsnow) October 11, 2018

Always giving in. Pathetic. I want fighters! — Midlife Crisis Actor (@Scott_at_Home) October 11, 2018

What a sad commentary on the state of the Democratic Party. Trump is destroying our country but Dems are so horrible at messaging and running campaigns that they have to sacrifice the future of our federal courts to get home and campaign. — RahRah Peterman (@RahRahPeterman) October 11, 2018

Does Schumer do anything except capitulate to Republicans on judicial nominees? Time for a primary! — Jeff Sand (@jsand42) October 11, 2018

And we get rolled again. Thanks a lot Chucky Boi. Can someone expplain to me how he still has a job? — Henry L. Miller (@HenryLMiller1) October 11, 2018

Chuck Schumer doesn’t need to be Dem leader. He’s horrible — ms edwards (@missbte) October 11, 2018

We need strong leaders not wimps!!! — Terry Beaney (@tbeaney1) October 11, 2018

That’s nuts. Ppl have already determined who they will vote for . To confirm 15 Lifetime federal judges is ludicrous. What were they thinking of. Just livid over this decision — Michele🇺🇸#TFA, 25th🗽🗽 (@Michele60178944) October 11, 2018

THAT is some BULLSH**! What the HELL @SenateDems & @SenSchumer ??? LIFETIME appointments for TEMPORARY power??? This is why we need NEW people who won't WIMP OUT. Where's your LONG-GAME? — Krystle (@anjelleah) October 11, 2018

Straight into our veins.

I've been impressed by McConnell's tactics. He was fairly terrible as minority leader, but he's absolutely crushing it as the majority leader. https://t.co/7HojZhKVRA — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) October 11, 2018

Cocaine Mitch breaks them again. https://t.co/Y869FQvJcf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2018

It’s not possible to enjoy this too much.

I just laughed so hard. Folks writing that the Dems aren't getting the Senate (you know we can see you, right?) are premature, and they're ignoring that the unexpected can stometimes happen (hello Trump). Still, this seems like a bad deal to me. https://t.co/RnY7DHXn69 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 11, 2018

At least a bad deal for Dems. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.