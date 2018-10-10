Earlier this morning, USA Today published an opinion piece from Donald Trump:
.@usatodayopinion: Democrats want to outlaw private health care plans, taking away freedom to choose plans while letting anyone cross our border. We must win this. https://t.co/aVqE7oxDj3
And Jim Acosta didn’t like that. Not one little bit:
This column may break the record for the number of falsehoods from a President ever published in a newspaper op-Ed. Just this tweet alone is false – “outlaw private health care plans” and “letting anyone cross our border” Huh? Fact check: false and false. Come on USA Today. https://t.co/1SPKMztmJL
Well, Jim, ackshually …
Sec 107 of Sanders Medicare for All act says “it shall be unlawful for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.” Private coverage would only be allowed for supplemental benefits. https://t.co/XhcXj82bq0
Fact check: Jim Acosta is full of it.
@Acosta lying again
Pro tip, @Acosta
If you don’t like the term #FakeNews, don’t be the term #FakeNews
Geesh…they make it so easy for Trump to own them.
God Acosta is such a tool
A dangerous one, at that:
WHY ARE YOU ATTACKING THE MEDIA? https://t.co/8tdUnteDYb
Jim should really know better by now.