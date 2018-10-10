You’d better stop whatever you’re doing and read this scoop while it’s still white-hot:

Stephen Miller's third-grade teacher: "He was a loner" and he ate glue https://t.co/nD97s9N50v pic.twitter.com/Gp3Uy9G0iJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018

As Nikki Fiske recounted to the Hollywood Reporter’s Benjamin Svetkey:

I remember being concerned about him — not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time. At the end of the year, I wrote all my concerns — and I had a lot of them — in his school record. When the school principal had a conference with Stephen’s parents, the parents were horrified. So the principal took some white-out and blanked out all my comments. I wish I could remember what I wrote, but this was 25 years ago. I’ve taught a lot of third-graders since then. Of course, Stephen wasn’t political then — it wasn’t until later that he started to make waves.

Good thing Fiske and Svetkey crossed paths, otherwise we might never have known about Stephen Miller’s checkered past.

So what? Don’t you see? This is Very Important News. This is Real News, Mr. President.

At least Miller only ate glue; apparently the editors at the Hollywood Reporter have been sniffing it.

Someone really did.

Found someone worse than that ex-roommate of Ted Cruz who pops up every now and then https://t.co/30BiAao91k — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 10, 2018

Now we have to care about what we did in third grade https://t.co/ubBJ8NihWm — Mere Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) October 10, 2018

I ate Playdoh once in first grade on a dare for a Jolly Rancher. Are we seriously doing this? https://t.co/aAbXpEUtsG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 10, 2018

Going back to elementary school to try and destroy Trump officials. Nothing is off limits. The civil war is here. https://t.co/8Pvp7kZOes — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) October 10, 2018

Maybe not a “civil war” … but it’s pretty clear that the media have chosen a side.

Me: At least the media can't possibly get any more embarrassing. Media: Hold our beer.https://t.co/U1UcLkA8b1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 10, 2018

The "journalist" had to think about this, think it was a good idea, write it, pass it on to an editor who also thought it was a good idea, and publish it. Journalism standards are gone. https://t.co/SSRHPX9GEm — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 10, 2018

The media have been digging their own grave for so long now, they must’ve figured they might as well keep going.

Amazing that people in Los Angeles can track down Stephen Miller’s 3rd grade teacher, but not the LA Times Barack Obama/Rashid Khalidi tape https://t.co/E8Eu3fkadP — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 10, 2018

The American media could never track down a college classmate of Obama. But we get to hear this stuff about Trump’s staffers. https://t.co/IkaLlteXCJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 10, 2018

Barack Obama used to do cocaine. https://t.co/qtqVgKcUM6 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 10, 2018

Guess none of that matters.

Really glad the left doesn't go low. https://t.co/Fs8znklt62 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 10, 2018

Thank goodness.