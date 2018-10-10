You’d better stop whatever you’re doing and read this scoop while it’s still white-hot:

As Nikki Fiske recounted to the Hollywood Reporter’s Benjamin Svetkey:

I remember being concerned about him — not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.

At the end of the year, I wrote all my concerns — and I had a lot of them — in his school record. When the school principal had a conference with Stephen’s parents, the parents were horrified. So the principal took some white-out and blanked out all my comments. I wish I could remember what I wrote, but this was 25 years ago. I’ve taught a lot of third-graders since then. Of course, Stephen wasn’t political then — it wasn’t until later that he started to make waves.

Good thing Fiske and Svetkey crossed paths, otherwise we might never have known about Stephen Miller’s checkered past.

So what? Don’t you see? This is Very Important News. This is Real News, Mr. President.

Trending

At least Miller only ate glue; apparently the editors at the Hollywood Reporter have been sniffing it.

Someone really did.

Maybe not a “civil war” … but it’s pretty clear that the media have chosen a side.

The media have been digging their own grave for so long now, they must’ve figured they might as well keep going.

Guess none of that matters.

Thank goodness.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: glueStephen MillerteacherThe Hollywood Reporterthird grade