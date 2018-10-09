With Nikki Haley set to leave her post as U.N. Ambassador at the end of this year, it’s time to start thinking about her replacement. Ann Coulter’s already there:

Trump should replace Nikki Haley with Ivanka. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2018

Not sure “should” is the right word, but we’ll just leave this here:

According to @Trumpsalert, @IvankaTrump started following a lot of Defense Department accounts yesterday pic.twitter.com/J3ZtngjloG — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 9, 2018

Let’s slow this train down, please.

Oh calm down — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 9, 2018

Though for what it’s worth, Nikki Haley had only nice things to say about Ivanka (and Jared Kushner):

"They do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about, because we are a better country because they're in the administration," outgoing U.S. Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley says of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump https://t.co/TAHvXR3Jan pic.twitter.com/tWooNOsdPq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 9, 2018

So stay tuned! We’ll find out soon enough.