With Nikki Haley set to leave her post as U.N. Ambassador at the end of this year, it’s time to start thinking about her replacement. Ann Coulter’s already there:

Not sure “should” is the right word, but we’ll just leave this here:

Trending

Let’s slow this train down, please.

Though for what it’s worth, Nikki Haley had only nice things to say about Ivanka (and Jared Kushner):

So stay tuned! We’ll find out soon enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ann coulterDefense DepartmentIvanka TrumpNikki HaleyU.N.United Nations