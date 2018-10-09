Today’s Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also produced this gem:

Watch:

Q: "What's your response to Hillary Clinton saying last night's swearing in of Judge Kavanaugh was a political event…?" President Trump: "I guess that's why she lost. She doesn't get it. She never did. I knew that a long time ago. Hillary never got it. That's why she lost." pic.twitter.com/5iBCb5XJE4 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2018

Not gonna lie: Hearing “she lost” about Hillary Clinton never gets old.

"I guess that's why she lost."

Ha ha ha! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2018

"What's your reaction to Hillary Clinton saying the Kavanaugh swearing in was like a political rally" "I guess that's why she lost" 😂😂😂 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 9, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Haskins For Heisman (6-0) (@VadersRightHand) October 9, 2018

SAVAGE — Joshua J. Gershfield (@gershfield1) October 9, 2018

Fact check: True.

Accurate — Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) October 9, 2018

And he is 100% correct. — dominiquemelted (@dominiquemelted) October 9, 2018

One of his best statements. And its oh so true — Shawn John moran (@alwaysabutthead) October 9, 2018

He's not wrong. — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) October 9, 2018

Not about this. And we’re good with that.