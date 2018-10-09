Today’s Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also produced this gem:
REPORTER: How do you respond to Hillary Clinton saying the confirmation of Kavanaugh was more of a political event than a national event?
TRUMP: "I guess that's why she lost." pic.twitter.com/9MChLzAjwe
Q: "What's your response to Hillary Clinton saying last night's swearing in of Judge Kavanaugh was a political event…?"
President Trump: "I guess that's why she lost. She doesn't get it. She never did. I knew that a long time ago. Hillary never got it. That's why she lost." pic.twitter.com/5iBCb5XJE4
Not gonna lie: Hearing “she lost” about Hillary Clinton never gets old.
