Today’s Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also produced this gem:

Watch:

Not gonna lie: Hearing “she lost” about Hillary Clinton never gets old.

Trending

Fact check: True.

Not about this. And we’re good with that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 20162016 electionBrett KavanaughDonald TrumpHillary Clintonloser