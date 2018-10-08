Like Elizabeth Warren, today, Alyssa Milano is denouncing white imperialism and celebrating Indigenous People’s Day:
I support indigenous people everywhere on the planet. #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/9ie1qkcc6c
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2018
So stunning and brave.
Do you know people not indigenous to the planet?
— Scot Favorite (@ScotFavorite) October 8, 2018
Good question. Here’s an even better one:
How do you support them?
— Kevin Cyron (@KevinCyron) October 8, 2018
Is it like this, Alyssa?
— Rambeling (@Rambeling) October 8, 2018
— Linda Leigh (@IncarnadineSeas) October 8, 2018
Huh? pic.twitter.com/OiU2pAvtL9
— Garbage Boi (@elainecorden) October 8, 2018
Isn't this a picture of you, and don't you personally profit off this clothing line? pic.twitter.com/rTcRqJoR5a
— Steve Wozniak (@stephanwozniak) October 8, 2018
Well, whaddaya know?
— Virginia Mooney (@gin2557) October 8, 2018
Will you apologize for being so problematic, Alyssa?
Denounce the R****ins then.
— George Kelly (@GreenEyedBeard) October 8, 2018
— Linda Leigh (@IncarnadineSeas) October 8, 2018
The slurs on your clothing lines say otherwise. They aren't your mascots so please stop producing and selling racist merchandise if you truly support indigenous people. pic.twitter.com/VEMlNs9XVe
— Kelly Senecal (@kelcynical) October 8, 2018
No you don’t, you continue to sell clothing that directly contributes to our Native sisters being attacked, sexualized, kidnapped, etc. and our brothers being demonized.
— Kenzie (@A_nishinaababe) October 8, 2018
Then stop profiting from the harm done to us, and pull all racist team merch from your @TouchByAM line.
— 🧟 ZomBee 🧟 (@iambeebeeiam) October 8, 2018
You have a funny way of showing it. How about you take a stand and take down your racist clothing line? You can't say you're supportive and then make money off of a slur.
— Pinky McGoo (@AckTivity) October 8, 2018
And the icing on this problematic cake?
So you're anti-immigration then. https://t.co/KtNp5FjZrQ
— John The Maintenance Guy 🛠 (@JohnMaintenanc1) October 8, 2018
It would stand to reason. Whoops.
The faster these leftist celebrities admit their own hypocrisies the better the world would be.
— Joe (@Prosmunky) October 8, 2018