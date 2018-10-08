Like Elizabeth Warren, today, Alyssa Milano is denouncing white imperialism and celebrating Indigenous People’s Day:

I support indigenous people everywhere on the planet. #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/9ie1qkcc6c — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2018

So stunning and brave.

Do you know people not indigenous to the planet? — Scot Favorite (@ScotFavorite) October 8, 2018

Good question. Here’s an even better one:

How do you support them? — Kevin Cyron (@KevinCyron) October 8, 2018

Is it like this, Alyssa?

Isn't this a picture of you, and don't you personally profit off this clothing line? pic.twitter.com/rTcRqJoR5a — Steve Wozniak (@stephanwozniak) October 8, 2018

Well, whaddaya know?

Will you apologize for being so problematic, Alyssa?

Denounce the R****ins then. — George Kelly (@GreenEyedBeard) October 8, 2018

The slurs on your clothing lines say otherwise. They aren't your mascots so please stop producing and selling racist merchandise if you truly support indigenous people. pic.twitter.com/VEMlNs9XVe — Kelly Senecal (@kelcynical) October 8, 2018

No you don’t, you continue to sell clothing that directly contributes to our Native sisters being attacked, sexualized, kidnapped, etc. and our brothers being demonized. — Kenzie (@A_nishinaababe) October 8, 2018

Then stop profiting from the harm done to us, and pull all racist team merch from your @TouchByAM line. — 🧟 ZomBee 🧟 (@iambeebeeiam) October 8, 2018

You have a funny way of showing it. How about you take a stand and take down your racist clothing line? You can't say you're supportive and then make money off of a slur. — Pinky McGoo (@AckTivity) October 8, 2018

And the icing on this problematic cake?

So you're anti-immigration then. https://t.co/KtNp5FjZrQ — John The Maintenance Guy 🛠 (@JohnMaintenanc1) October 8, 2018

It would stand to reason. Whoops.