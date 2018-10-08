Shocking absolutely no one who’s been paying attention for the past year or so, Washington Post columnist Max Boot “can no longer be a Republican.” And that’s his prerogative, of course. One of the great things about this country is that membership in a political party isn’t compulsory.

The problem with Boot is his contention that he can no longer be a Republican because he’s just too much of a committed conservative to stick around. Which raises an important question: How “conservative” is it to want the Democratic Party to triumph?

The GOP must suffer devastating defeats starting in Nov. It must pay a heavy price for its embrace of white nationalism & know-nothingism. Only if GOP is burned to the ground will there be a chance to build a reasonable center-right party out of ashes. Me: https://t.co/qIvBAPVhna — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 8, 2018

The GOP is certainly not without its faults — Lord knows it has plenty of them — but given the Democrats’ behavior with regard to Brett Kavanaugh alone, there’s no excuse for a supposed conservative pulling for a Democratic victory.

WE NEED A REASONABLE CENTER RIGHT GOP THAT WE CAN BULLY AROUND AGAIN WTF IS THIS ISH? https://t.co/RDf1eLdzBi — David Edward *blue checkmark* (@_David_Edward) October 8, 2018

We’re not sure there’s an excuse for this, either:

The problem didn't start with Trump. I used to think Goldwater’s reputation as an extremist was a liberal libel. Reading his actual words—something I had not done before—reveals he really was an extremist. An article based on "Corrosion of Conservatism": https://t.co/qIvBAPVhna — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 8, 2018

Imagine fashioning yourself some sort of expert on conservatism but admitting that you’d never read any Barry Goldwater until you were 49 years old. https://t.co/wpeDlM1Lcv — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2018

Max Boot definitely knows where his priorities are at.

Why is it so hard for you to say you're a liberal, Max? What are you so afraid of? https://t.co/Ot2uhpilKf — Skeletaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) October 8, 2018

He’s getting around to it. Give him a second. https://t.co/VF9b8MQ1OA — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 8, 2018

We might actually be able to muster an ounce of respect for Max if he were just honest already.