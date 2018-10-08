Shocking absolutely no one who’s been paying attention for the past year or so, Washington Post columnist Max Boot “can no longer be a Republican.” And that’s his prerogative, of course. One of the great things about this country is that membership in a political party isn’t compulsory.

The problem with Boot is his contention that he can no longer be a Republican because he’s just too much of a committed conservative to stick around. Which raises an important question: How “conservative” is it to want the Democratic Party to triumph?

The GOP is certainly not without its faults — Lord knows it has plenty of them — but given the Democrats’ behavior with regard to Brett Kavanaugh alone, there’s no excuse for a supposed conservative pulling for a Democratic victory.

We’re not sure there’s an excuse for this, either:

What?

Max Boot definitely knows where his priorities are at.

We might actually be able to muster an ounce of respect for Max if he were just honest already.

