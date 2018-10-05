The Brett Kavanaugh circus has given GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley a chance to unleash his inner badass … and his inner anti-Semite, apparently.

Maria Bartiromo asked Chuck Grassley this morning if he thinks George Soros is paying the elevator protesters. "I have heard so many people believe that. I tend to believe it," Grassley said. Trump tweeted the accusation about 80 minutes later pic.twitter.com/az8QtMZwma — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 5, 2018

Did you hear that dog whistle? New York Times op-ed columnist David Leonhardt sure did:

Let's be clear here: Charles Grassley is a United States Senator. He is responsible for his words. And his words here amount to an anti-Semitic smear. https://t.co/MXINMHkL9J — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) October 5, 2018

Let’s be clear: David Leonhardt is off his rocker.

Oh hey, I forgot, it's Bad Take Friday, y'all. https://t.co/bQWi5Kqwdn — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 5, 2018

That is a reach, to say the least. — Lisa Pinneo (@lpinneo) October 5, 2018

Bit of stretch, bro. — mnwybs (@mnwybs) October 5, 2018

I'm genuinely bewildered about which part of this he thinks is anti-semitic. https://t.co/Pru6DgGNwU — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 5, 2018

Anti-Semitic smear? What kind of drugs do they hand out to you guys? There is no way your tweet is remotely accurate. — Spencer Burkhart (@strandedinTN) October 5, 2018

"Anti-Semitic"…how are you even a real person???😄😄😄😄 — Kirk Widlund❌🎃 (@KAW710CO) October 5, 2018

You are a employee of the NYT… you should be responsible for your words… This is embarrassing on your part. https://t.co/fMt9VChoje — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2018

I'm embarrassed for you. — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 5, 2018

***

Update:

The insanity is catching. Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere also heard the dog whistle:

Fox News host asks leading Republican senator if he believes in conspiracy theory that a rich Jewish boogeyman is making women claim to have been raped and assaulted; he (and the president of the United States) say yes: https://t.co/BLVqlgc3K0 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 5, 2018

FFS.