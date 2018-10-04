Kirsten Powers’ slow descent into liberal madness appears to be picking up steam:
Has anyone else noticed how refusing to just take the word of a man and asking for a fair investigation has been cast as an scurrilous attack on a good man's reputation?
This is what male privilege looks like.
— Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2018
And if anyone knows male privilege, it’s Kirsten Powers.
No, no one has noticed this. https://t.co/hiR0v3GK5E
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2018
This is what bitter hackery looks like. https://t.co/Kz8i0T0gez
— My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 4, 2018
Before she hyperventilates herself into a coma, Powers should take a slow breath and read Ben Shapiro’s explanation for what she thinks she’s seeing:
Well this isn’t true. It’s the fact that people insist we take Ford’s word without a shred of corroborating evidence, thus destroying Kavanaugh’s life. https://t.co/q3xaJb3SVz
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 4, 2018
Either Powers is much stupider than she used to be, or she knows Shapiro’s right and doesn’t care because narrative.
Both explanations yield the same result: We shouldn’t take her seriously.
No, but we have noticed that you’re willing to sully a man’s reputation even when corroborating evidence doesn’t exist.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 4, 2018
I used to think Kirstin Powers was a fair democrat. But either TDS or Roe v Wade panic has overtaken her. It’s disappointing.
— Heather Brown (@heatherhbrown) October 4, 2018
I used to respect Kirsten Powers even though I disagreed with her most of the time. I no longer respect her opinion.
— Laura Lahaug (@LauraOncelaw) October 4, 2018