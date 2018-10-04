Kirsten Powers’ slow descent into liberal madness appears to be picking up steam:

And if anyone knows male privilege, it’s Kirsten Powers.

Before she hyperventilates herself into a coma, Powers should take a slow breath and read Ben Shapiro’s explanation for what she thinks she’s seeing:

Either Powers is much stupider than she used to be, or she knows Shapiro’s right and doesn’t care because narrative.

Both explanations yield the same result: We shouldn’t take her seriously.

Tags: Ben ShapiroBrett KavanaughKirsten Powers