Kirsten Powers’ slow descent into liberal madness appears to be picking up steam:

Has anyone else noticed how refusing to just take the word of a man and asking for a fair investigation has been cast as an scurrilous attack on a good man's reputation? This is what male privilege looks like. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2018

And if anyone knows male privilege, it’s Kirsten Powers.

No, no one has noticed this. https://t.co/hiR0v3GK5E — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2018

This is what bitter hackery looks like. https://t.co/Kz8i0T0gez — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 4, 2018

Before she hyperventilates herself into a coma, Powers should take a slow breath and read Ben Shapiro’s explanation for what she thinks she’s seeing:

Well this isn’t true. It’s the fact that people insist we take Ford’s word without a shred of corroborating evidence, thus destroying Kavanaugh’s life. https://t.co/q3xaJb3SVz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 4, 2018

Either Powers is much stupider than she used to be, or she knows Shapiro’s right and doesn’t care because narrative.

Both explanations yield the same result: We shouldn’t take her seriously.

No, but we have noticed that you’re willing to sully a man’s reputation even when corroborating evidence doesn’t exist. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 4, 2018

I used to think Kirstin Powers was a fair democrat. But either TDS or Roe v Wade panic has overtaken her. It’s disappointing. — Heather Brown (@heatherhbrown) October 4, 2018