Obama Bro Dan Pfeiffer Says Marco Rubio Is Personally Responsible for AIDS Across Africa

The world, we're told, will collapse without perpetual American financial support—billions in aid, debt relief, and even funding for other countries' healthcare and climate programs. Yet the same voices often insist the United States must stop 'intervening' abroad, retreat from its alliances, and abandon any hint of 'imperialism.'

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How do these positions coexist? Demanding Washington keep its military and influence out of foreign affairs while simultaneously requiring American taxpayers to subsidize those same nations creates a clear contradiction.

True non-intervention would mean letting nations chart their own course—including bearing the full costs of their choices.

Great job @marcorubio



Hope you’re proud of yourself pic.twitter.com/lEdSFxVrLT — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 27, 2026

So, Marco Rubio is responsible for the spread of AIDS across Africa? Not the leadership or governments of any country inside Africa? Is Pfeiffer saying people in Africa are not capable of managing their own healthcare crisis? Shouldn't America just be given Africa then? At least allow America to get something out of the deal. There are about 55 countries in Africa. Not one of them can handle AIDS prevention?

He disabled comments but it's not the US's responsibility to make people in another country stop spreading STDs to each other after 40 years of "awareness" campaigns. pic.twitter.com/tnrV8JhYo7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 28, 2026

Why haven't any of the last 'awareness' campaigns over the past four decades done the job?

Marco Rubio flew down to Africa and just started having unprotected sex with everybody. https://t.co/QhY6BbbXfi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 28, 2026

Marco Rubio really has been busy.

Why is it Marco Rubio's job to save Zambia? Or any American's?



Do Zambians or the rest of the world bear any responsibility? https://t.co/SHzrjLlnrW — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 28, 2026

Apparently not!

Europe and China had every opportunity to step up and take these programs over, guess they just love money more than they care for the lives of Africans though. Pretty heartless if you ask me https://t.co/VAJI1xy7Ki — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 28, 2026

You know those places much closer to Africa and not a whole ocean away.

King Charles will be in the US today. Maybe Dan can call one of his Democrat elected official buddies and tell them to ask him about it.

What an infantile cheap shot. I hear someone in Outer Mongolia also tripped and chipped a tooth. America is so fascist! https://t.co/MyN98VlkUE — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) April 28, 2026

You forgot the part where the U. S. has spent 120 BILLION DOLLARS to eradicate AIDS in Africa since 2003, and yet, it's still going strong-AFTER Africa told George Bush his funding would eliminate AIDS.



How much and long are Americans supposed to fund third world problems?… https://t.co/7XOU1Zy2G0 — Margo (@MargoinWNC) April 28, 2026

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Clearly, throwing money at the cause isn't helping.

Talk to Fauci, HIV is his baby. https://t.co/y9OE6Ibnwr — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 28, 2026

Libs are always so generous with other people's money. Why should a plumber in Wisconsin have a piece of his paycheck forcibly taken from him to pay for AIDS in Africa? .... Want to donate to the cause, Dan? Then open your own fcuking checkbook and write a check. https://t.co/7MO25LrB2X — Cecil Says. (@dickandcomix) April 28, 2026

Tell all of your Hollywood buddies to do the same.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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