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Obama Bro Dan Pfeiffer Says Marco Rubio Is Personally Responsible for AIDS Across Africa

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on April 28, 2026
AngieArtist

The world, we're told, will collapse without perpetual American financial support—billions in aid, debt relief, and even funding for other countries' healthcare and climate programs. Yet the same voices often insist the United States must stop 'intervening' abroad, retreat from its alliances, and abandon any hint of 'imperialism.' 

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How do these positions coexist? Demanding Washington keep its military and influence out of foreign affairs while simultaneously requiring American taxpayers to subsidize those same nations creates a clear contradiction.

True non-intervention would mean letting nations chart their own course—including bearing the full costs of their choices.

So, Marco Rubio is responsible for the spread of AIDS across Africa? Not the leadership or governments of any country inside Africa? Is Pfeiffer saying people in Africa are not capable of managing their own healthcare crisis? Shouldn't America just be given Africa then? At least allow America to get something out of the deal. There are about 55 countries in Africa. Not one of them can handle AIDS prevention?

Why haven't any of the last 'awareness' campaigns over the past four decades done the job?

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Marco Rubio really has been busy.

Apparently not!

You know those places much closer to Africa and not a whole ocean away.

King Charles will be in the US today. Maybe Dan can call one of his Democrat elected official buddies and tell them to ask him about it.

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Clearly, throwing money at the cause isn't helping.

Tell all of your Hollywood buddies to do the same.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFRICA FOREIGN POLICY HEALTHCARE MARCO RUBIO USAID

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