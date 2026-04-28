Hakeem Jeffries is STILL Melting Down Over DeSantis ‘Ronmander’ After Cheering Virginia Gerrymander

It's Day Infinity of Hakeem Jeffries spiraling over Ron DeSantis asking Florida leadership to take another look at the Florida Congressional Map. It's been non-stop tweeting of threats to Ron DeSantis.
The DeSantis Dummymander blatantly violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment banning partisan gerrymandering.— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 27, 2026
It also violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by nakedly targeting communities of color.
See you in Court. pic.twitter.com/DeDqW84s7M
Jeffries keeps threatening to see DeSantis in court. Ok, dude. Everyone heard you the first 10 times. As they say in the South, if you can't run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.
Hold up.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2026
A few days ago, you said the map would help you because it would dilute GOP districts.
Now you’re going to sue to stop it? Weird. https://t.co/OZdyOs9s4Q
This is what happens when you're dumb and can't stay on message. Maybe Hakeem should get off X for a day or two.
Amazing. https://t.co/aRaSfrri0c— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2026
The stupidity surely is.
I'm old enough to remember DC morons saying Disney was going to wipe the floor with DeSantis.— RBe (@RBPundit) April 27, 2026
I'm sure Marc Elias is going to be happy cashing the checks you're writing him, Hakeem.
But you're going to lose. https://t.co/7xu3i1Ylgx
Every single time they project and think they'll beat DeSantis. They don't understand DeSantis is way more prepared than them and is two steps ahead of them.
This you, Hakeem? https://t.co/scPFaNeGIX pic.twitter.com/sIGvC0hNV0— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 27, 2026
What a dork!
Literally just days ago, Hakeem Jeffries openly cheered for and supported a partisan 10-1 map in Virginia.— Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) April 27, 2026
Now, he doesn’t like the taste of his own medicine!
Too bad! The Ronmander is here to stay! https://t.co/9wchubavoQ
It's fine when they do it. They just don't like it when the tables turn. The Democrats believe they live by a different set of rules.
Ah, someone has the sadz now. After supporting Virginia's actually unconstitutional (per state constitution) gerrymander now little Hakeem is angry that Florida plans to wipe out those gains. Yes, very sad. Anyway... https://t.co/uhlIQAwt7M— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 28, 2026
Womp-womp.
Hakeem the meme https://t.co/nm1nrK7Sja pic.twitter.com/QUJcpAbNsB— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) April 27, 2026
He is a caricature. He always does the meme.
If you think Florida in 2018 is remotely similar to Florida in 2026, you shouldn’t be tweeting about politics. https://t.co/meCgxhAIaP— Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) April 27, 2026
The definition of dumb is thinking 2018 results in FL are in any way applicable to 2026. In 2018, Dems had a 260K registration advantage. Today GOP has 1.5 MILLION advantage.— Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 27, 2026
FL Registration Shift:
2018 → D +260k
2020 → D +100k
2022 → R +100k
2024 → R +1.2M
2026 → R +1.5M
In the last decade, the GOP has basically decimated the DNC in Florida. Sorry, but cope and seethe, Hakeem.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member