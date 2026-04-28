Hakeem Jeffries is STILL Melting Down Over DeSantis ‘Ronmander’ After Cheering Virginia Gerrymander

It's Day Infinity of Hakeem Jeffries spiraling over Ron DeSantis asking Florida leadership to take another look at the Florida Congressional Map. It's been non-stop tweeting of threats to Ron DeSantis.

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The DeSantis Dummymander blatantly violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment banning partisan gerrymandering.



It also violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by nakedly targeting communities of color.



See you in Court. pic.twitter.com/DeDqW84s7M — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 27, 2026

Jeffries keeps threatening to see DeSantis in court. Ok, dude. Everyone heard you the first 10 times. As they say in the South, if you can't run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.

Hold up.



A few days ago, you said the map would help you because it would dilute GOP districts.



Now you’re going to sue to stop it? Weird. https://t.co/OZdyOs9s4Q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2026

This is what happens when you're dumb and can't stay on message. Maybe Hakeem should get off X for a day or two.

The stupidity surely is.

I'm old enough to remember DC morons saying Disney was going to wipe the floor with DeSantis.



I'm sure Marc Elias is going to be happy cashing the checks you're writing him, Hakeem.



But you're going to lose. https://t.co/7xu3i1Ylgx — RBe (@RBPundit) April 27, 2026

Every single time they project and think they'll beat DeSantis. They don't understand DeSantis is way more prepared than them and is two steps ahead of them.

What a dork!

Literally just days ago, Hakeem Jeffries openly cheered for and supported a partisan 10-1 map in Virginia.



Now, he doesn’t like the taste of his own medicine!



Too bad! The Ronmander is here to stay! https://t.co/9wchubavoQ — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) April 27, 2026

It's fine when they do it. They just don't like it when the tables turn. The Democrats believe they live by a different set of rules.

Ah, someone has the sadz now. After supporting Virginia's actually unconstitutional (per state constitution) gerrymander now little Hakeem is angry that Florida plans to wipe out those gains. Yes, very sad. Anyway... https://t.co/uhlIQAwt7M — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 28, 2026

Womp-womp.

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He is a caricature. He always does the meme.

If you think Florida in 2018 is remotely similar to Florida in 2026, you shouldn’t be tweeting about politics. https://t.co/meCgxhAIaP — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) April 27, 2026

The definition of dumb is thinking 2018 results in FL are in any way applicable to 2026. In 2018, Dems had a 260K registration advantage. Today GOP has 1.5 MILLION advantage.



FL Registration Shift:



2018 → D +260k

2020 → D +100k

2022 → R +100k

2024 → R +1.2M

2026 → R +1.5M — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 27, 2026

In the last decade, the GOP has basically decimated the DNC in Florida. Sorry, but cope and seethe, Hakeem.

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