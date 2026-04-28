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Hakeem Jeffries is STILL Melting Down Over DeSantis ‘Ronmander’ After Cheering Virginia Gerrymander

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's Day Infinity of Hakeem Jeffries spiraling over Ron DeSantis asking Florida leadership to take another look at the Florida Congressional Map. It's been non-stop tweeting of threats to Ron DeSantis. 

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Jeffries keeps threatening to see DeSantis in court. Ok, dude. Everyone heard you the first 10 times. As they say in the South, if you can't run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.

This is what happens when you're dumb and can't stay on message. Maybe Hakeem should get off X for a day or two. 

The stupidity surely is.

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Every single time they project and think they'll beat DeSantis. They don't understand DeSantis is way more prepared than them and is two steps ahead of them. 

What a dork!

It's fine when they do it. They just don't like it when the tables turn. The Democrats believe they live by a different set of rules.

Womp-womp.

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He is a caricature. He always does the meme.

In the last decade, the GOP has basically decimated the DNC in Florida. Sorry, but cope and seethe, Hakeem.

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DNC FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES RON DESANTIS

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