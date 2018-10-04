We’d suggest that someone do a wellness check on Kathy Griffin, but we already know what they’ll find: Kathy Griffin in the fetal position, babbling incoherently to herself.
This is not a well woman.
Ms. Griffin appears to be a 'no.' Left Sen. Flake off FU list, but that could change by final vote… https://t.co/f2YCRzysVq
— Byron York (@ByronYork) October 4, 2018
Ms Griffin is on the prowl today. Watch out folks 😂 https://t.co/IzN4JPVtTK
— Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) October 4, 2018
This is what democracy looks like. 🙄 https://t.co/6JTNi4tjcJ
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 4, 2018
The funniest part about this is that you think you are helping 😂😂
REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
— The Obama Llama (@TheObamaLlama) October 4, 2018
Wow, insightful. How about adding some class into the mix? Spoiler alert: this isn't how you make your voice heard. It's also unkind. But you knew that.
— Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) October 4, 2018
My what a powerful argument. https://t.co/tc0zg5MCFs
— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 4, 2018
The tolerant left… https://t.co/ehS7Y1KuJM
— WaPolicyTracker (@WaPolicyFacts) October 4, 2018
I don't know how we on the right could ever counter the intellectual firepower that is the Hollywood left. https://t.co/v4Z9UbrAEi
— Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 4, 2018
Hey @iamsambee, Kathy is stealing your schtick. https://t.co/dUasQZB53y
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 4, 2018
Now that’s funny.
They're really not interested, honestly. https://t.co/CkZPW2Q7GT
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 4, 2018
They’re really not.
Cry harder, bitch https://t.co/OD9nrT3w3w
— Mujahed (@kebejay) October 4, 2018
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 4, 2018
Last word to Lindsey Graham:
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 4, 2018