We’d suggest that someone do a wellness check on Kathy Griffin, but we already know what they’ll find: Kathy Griffin in the fetal position, babbling incoherently to herself.

This is not a well woman.

Ms. Griffin appears to be a 'no.' Left Sen. Flake off FU list, but that could change by final vote… https://t.co/f2YCRzysVq — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 4, 2018

Ms Griffin is on the prowl today. Watch out folks 😂 https://t.co/IzN4JPVtTK — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) October 4, 2018

This is what democracy looks like. 🙄 https://t.co/6JTNi4tjcJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 4, 2018

The funniest part about this is that you think you are helping 😂😂

REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! — The Obama Llama (@TheObamaLlama) October 4, 2018

Wow, insightful. How about adding some class into the mix? Spoiler alert: this isn't how you make your voice heard. It's also unkind. But you knew that. — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) October 4, 2018

My what a powerful argument. https://t.co/tc0zg5MCFs — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 4, 2018

I don't know how we on the right could ever counter the intellectual firepower that is the Hollywood left. https://t.co/v4Z9UbrAEi — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 4, 2018

Now that’s funny.

They’re really not.

