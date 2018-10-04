We know this fight for Brett Kavanaugh is about so much more than owning the libs … but we’d have to be heartless not to relish Linda Sarsour’s Kavanaugh-induced breakdown:
I am just all kinds of triggered.
We deserve so much more than this.
We shouldn’t have to fight this hard.
My heart hurts, like physically hurts.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 3, 2018
Mmmm … straight into our veins.
LOL!
— George Palmer (@gfp3) October 3, 2018
— Søn øf Daft Martian (@DaftMartianJR) October 4, 2018
— Gregory J. PolterPrice👻☠️ (@greg_price11) October 4, 2018
You said it, Mitch McConnell.
We’ll get serious long enough to ask Linda this exit question:
GP How are women alleging rape or sexual assault under sharia law treated? What's the standard of proof? Is the woman taken at her word without corroboration and believed? https://t.co/XSJgf80hul
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 4, 2018
Well, Linda?