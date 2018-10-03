Lindsey Graham recently sat down with the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, where they discussed Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford:

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "I don't like what the president said last night. I'm the first person to say, 'I want to hear from Dr. Ford.' I thought she was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap." [boos from audience] Graham: "Yeah, well, boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/C5i4c9NdbM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2018

Booed by the audience when he says Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," Sen. Lindsey Graham responds, "Yeah, well boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/Ns6dNPCSk4 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018

Good on Graham.

But brave firefighters didn’t see it that way. See, their ears are much sharper than ours, and they were able to hear things Graham didn’t even say:

Lindsey Graham on Christine Blasey Ford: "This is what happens when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill." And on Donald Trump viciously mocking a sexual assault victim: "Everything he said was factually true." pic.twitter.com/ZPJEDJaxjg — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 3, 2018

Asked for his thoughts about Trump mocking sexual assault survivor, @LindseyGrahamSC immediately pivots to bashing Bill Clinton. #whataboutism He then says this: "I thought [Ford] was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap. [boos] Ya, well boo yourself!" pic.twitter.com/gmK7rKTaCp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham defends Trump's mocking of Dr. Ford: "Everything he said was factual…this is what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill." The audience gasps. pic.twitter.com/MDFiy4YbuA — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 3, 2018

We gasped, too. At our media betters’ careless and shameless misrepresentation of Lindsey Graham’s remarks.

This is just wildly misleading https://t.co/S4uUBfpFpn — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 3, 2018

I can't tell if you're being intentionally misleading or you're just this clueless https://t.co/lxv82R027a — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 3, 2018

If you’re going to lie and misrepresent what Graham said it would be better if you didn’t post video that contradicts you. Just FYI. https://t.co/8F69tdLb9Y — Heather (@hboulware) October 3, 2018

Isn't this a James Carville quote? https://t.co/XnB1Ksrrcz — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2018

This tweet is 100% false, and yet a bunch of reporters decided to retweet it without watching video. Quote is from James Carville’s defense of Bill Clinton in the 90’s and Graham was distinguishing that from GOP treatment of Ford. It’s whataboutism, but not an attack on Ford. https://t.co/I1N8K0NoUr — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 3, 2018

Watch the clip, because "Lindsey Graham on Christine Blasey Ford" is a HUGE misrepresentation. Graham was not saying it about her. He was quoting Carville as an example of what a truly "degrading personal attack" sounds like. He was saying Trump didn't do that. https://t.co/dk1wxXvzwk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 3, 2018

Personally I think Trump's comments were unhelpful, unnecessary and counterproductive. But he didn't pull a James Carville. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 3, 2018

When asked if Trump's comments were personally degrading, Graham said "here's what's personally degrading:" and then gives the Carville quote. He wasn't saying it about Blasey Ford. — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 3, 2018

He was very deliberately referencing what Bill Clinton adviser James Carville said about women who accused Clinton of sexual assault. https://t.co/8cPPObrOox — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2018

Guys this is what James Carville said in likely reference to Paula Jones. https://t.co/RR6hMNiRh4 — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 3, 2018

Graham was clearly drawing a contrast between how Ford was treated by Senate Rs and how Clinton et. al treated accusers. https://t.co/rJOTjygkJh — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 3, 2018

Unbelievable. @YahooNews and its over 1 million followers false attributing this quote to Graham when he was quoting James Carville to contrast treatment of Clinton's accusers with Ford. https://t.co/gB4CkynmIi — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 3, 2018

Another trash news organization. Sen. Graham was quoting James Carville, a Democratic consultant who said this about the women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault. https://t.co/pzx9kuT4rw — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) October 3, 2018

If you want to see just how incestuous the relationship between left-wing media and mainstream media is: This lie was retweeted by Yahoo journalist @alexnazaryan. 20 minutes later, Yahoo News posted the same exact lie: https://t.co/4nRkBo2k14 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 3, 2018

Dishonest hack misrepresenting. Lindsey Graham was repeating the FAMOUS Carville quote about Paula Jones John recognizes how heinous the statement was, so is trying to reframe it. https://t.co/HdAnM7A0LB — PollyGraphic (@PollySpin) October 3, 2018

Either Graham quoting one of James Carville's most (in)famous remarks is being ignored, or people who do this for a living somehow don't know this, but this quote will likely go viral. https://t.co/Ebx2ozs7vC — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 3, 2018

It already has gone viral. So, mission accomplished, media!

YOU FREAKING LIARS. HE WAS SPECIFICALLY CONDEMNING WHAT THE ***CLINTON*** TEAM DID TO WOMEN WHO CAME FORWARD WITH ALLEGATIONS OF ASSAULT. LIARS LIARS LIARS LIARS. YOU ARE LIARS. https://t.co/U0RJnHWFjj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2018

We’d say shame on our media … but can you really shame the shameless?

***

Update:

We deleted a tweet that did not accurately reflect the context of Lindsey Graham’s quote in the below video clip. pic.twitter.com/U5ihRhiP27 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 3, 2018

After getting this nice ratio, @YahooNews has deleted their extremely false tweet about Sen. Graham. pic.twitter.com/r29k7cb46U — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 3, 2018

Original wildly misleading tweet by @johniadarola: 1100+ comments, 700+ RTs, 700+ likes.

Later admission by @johniadarola: "The more I think about it the more I agree with you – I should have added more context to the original quote." 6 comments, 1 RT, 8 likes.

—

Tweet still up. pic.twitter.com/pn6Xfa2Bwu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 3, 2018

Good thing the damage has already been done.