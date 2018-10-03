Lindsey Graham recently sat down with the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, where they discussed Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford:

Good on Graham.

But brave firefighters didn’t see it that way. See, their ears are much sharper than ours, and they were able to hear things Graham didn’t even say:

We gasped, too. At our media betters’ careless and shameless misrepresentation of Lindsey Graham’s remarks.

It already has gone viral. So, mission accomplished, media!

We’d say shame on our media … but can you really shame the shameless?

***

Update:

Good thing the damage has already been done.

