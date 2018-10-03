Why is GOP Sen. Susan Collins hiding from our best and bravest firefighters?

They just wanna talk to her, you guys!

Former Hillary Clinton flack Brian Fallon can’t believe what he’s seeing:

The nerve!

Trending

Heh.

Yeah, we can’t possibly imagine why Sen. Collins would be reluctant to be confronted by a large crowd of people shoving their hands in her face.

No, no. Collins can’t get away with this. Not if Brian Fallon has anything to say about it!

Give yourself and the Left a big hand, Brian.

Meanwhile:

Funny, that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FallonharassmentpressprotestersSusan Collins