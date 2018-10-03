Why is GOP Sen. Susan Collins hiding from our best and bravest firefighters?

This is the crowd of reporters around Senator Susan Collins as she makes her way to the Senate floor to vote. pic.twitter.com/1OFlLrAELu — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 3, 2018

They just wanna talk to her, you guys!

US Capitol Police have pushed credentialed congressional reporters all the way down the hall preventing us from doing our job and asking Sen Collins a question pic.twitter.com/5wHMAFURKv — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 3, 2018

Former Hillary Clinton flack Brian Fallon can’t believe what he’s seeing:

Now Susan Collins is hiding from protesters AND the press https://t.co/j2Mt8BJTFR — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 3, 2018

The nerve!

Seems mostly redundant. https://t.co/dWATxVrLgV — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 3, 2018

Heh.

Yeah, we can’t possibly imagine why Sen. Collins would be reluctant to be confronted by a large crowd of people shoving their hands in her face.

Cant really blame her…think point has been made by those who wish her not to support Kavanaugh's confirmation — vikes (@VLanghiari34) October 3, 2018

Huh… who would have thought that violent protestors would have had that effect… — Beer Ranger Boofing Zone (@mecantyping) October 3, 2018

Hmmm…maybe she'd like some space to, you know, do her job. https://t.co/GdQx03X5AX — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) October 3, 2018

No, no. Collins can’t get away with this. Not if Brian Fallon has anything to say about it!

Go find her Brian. Go intimidate & harass that woman. https://t.co/XRdhdDCsBu — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2018

You got this Brian. Go harass her! — Moke 👋 (@Moke453) October 3, 2018

Send the mob, she can't get away! https://t.co/exRy8IPGEr — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) October 3, 2018

THATS RIGHT BRIAN, GO HARASS THAT WOMAN… YOU GOT THIS, YOU HERO — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 3, 2018

Give yourself and the Left a big hand, Brian.

Sen. Collins has her own police detail today — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 3, 2018

.@SenatorCollins on her way to votes this afternoon pic.twitter.com/ciI9Igb0hi — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 3, 2018

Meanwhile:

You know who doesn’t have to hide? Senator Dianne Feinstein. https://t.co/BONzSEpv9l — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 3, 2018

Funny, that.