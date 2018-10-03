BREAKING NEWS, YOU GUYS! And MSNBC is on it:

Live coverage of another desperate New York Times effort to sink Brett Kavanaugh. Really stellar journalism, Chris Hayes and MSNBC. High fives all around.

We’re pretty sure we can guess how most of them vote.

Maybe they were busy renovating their homes.

Ha!

MSNBC’s breaking news is disturbing, all right. But not for the reason they think:

