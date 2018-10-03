BREAKING NEWS, YOU GUYS! And MSNBC is on it:

BREAKING: The New York Times releases a list of at least 650 law professors who say Judge Kavanaugh should not be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Tune in to @allinwithchris with live coverage for more. pic.twitter.com/MjWNOCHCfB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

Live coverage of another desperate New York Times effort to sink Brett Kavanaugh. Really stellar journalism, Chris Hayes and MSNBC. High fives all around.

And that means absolutely nothing — Kathy A (@KathyA17210626) October 4, 2018

And we care why? — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 4, 2018

That’s nice. Are they looking for a cookie? https://t.co/srIuZsLeZI — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2018

Boring. Not impressed. — Alaska Rik (@attyrik) October 4, 2018

Zzzzzzzzzzzz — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) October 4, 2018

No one cares. But please, keep trying. It’s fun to watch. — Wits McGee (@wits_mcgee) October 4, 2018

Can we see voting records for those profs? — Reiner (@wsimpsonkw) October 4, 2018

We’re pretty sure we can guess how most of them vote.

Why didn't any of them have an issue with him before 3 months ago? — ThulsaDoom (@raggman) October 4, 2018

Maybe they were busy renovating their homes.

Dammit. 651 law professors is what the constitution calls for in order to force him to not be confirmed. — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) October 4, 2018

Ha!

MSNBC’s breaking news is disturbing, all right. But not for the reason they think:

That is depressing. So 650 law professors are teaching and believe that he's guilty without knowing all the evidence. That is scary. — fsutiger (@Fsutiger1276) October 4, 2018