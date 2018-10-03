As Twitchy told you, media firefighters tripped all over themselves to bust Lindsey Graham for saying of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford: “This is what happens when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill.” Of course, what they failed to mention is that Graham was quoting James Carville and contrasting Carville’s remarks with Trump’s comments about Ford. Just an honest mistake, no doubt.

Waiting on Jen Rubin to misquote Lindsay Graham & leave it up on twitter indefinitely. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 3, 2018

Keep us posted. You know it's coming. https://t.co/TQPNpaJZ1L — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2018

The wait is over, friends. The fabled moment has arrived.

Jake Tapper was one of the few members of the media who tried to correct the false anti-Graham narrative:

Worth noting that @LindseyGrahamSC is paraphrasing a loathsome comment made by @JamesCarville about Paula Jones https://t.co/doocLjpVu0 https://t.co/LxAXTuBIdV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2018

But Tapper’s attempt to clarify things for the outrage brigade still wasn’t clear enough for “conservative” WaPo columnist Jennifer Rubin:

For those confused, he is calling an assault victim a prostitute. SC voters should throw him out in 2020. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 3, 2018

Who’s confused, Jen?

GUYS SHE DID IT!! SHE STILL TWEETED IT!!!https://t.co/N4XAVdyP8s — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2018

Of course she did. You could practically set your watch by her TDS-induced hot takes.

She was spoonfed the context and this is still her take pic.twitter.com/SdMKDpi2jk — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 3, 2018

She was given the context by Tapper and still did so. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 3, 2018

You have been around long enough to recognize Carville's infamous line mocking a Clinton victim, you dishonest hack. https://t.co/qQjAlj74On — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) October 3, 2018

This is a lie. James Carville said this. Lindsey Graham did not. “Conservative”, my ass. https://t.co/ey21y5tvMZ — Sub-Human Baby Vessel (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 3, 2018

Are you new to politics or journalism or being an actual educated person? You seriously just purposely misrepresented what he said without blinking an eye. pic.twitter.com/i6EPlTNqSb — Preaus (@Preaus) October 3, 2018

For Jennifer Rubin to not know instantly what the quote was, who made it, and to whom it was referring should be proof positive that she has no business claiming to be a professional political commentator. None. https://t.co/tZKUv3xL6n — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 3, 2018

She uses that specific quote in this column. Good God, what an insincere hack. https://t.co/OMrEgl1wRU — Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 3, 2018

Her TDS is off the freaking charts. https://t.co/NSVAOhAPBb — Heather (@hboulware) October 3, 2018

Please try to be more accurate. This tweet is misleading and irresponsible. — melissaBallen (@melissa21dba) October 3, 2018

Eh, that doesn’t seem to bother Jen too much.

I'd feel sorry for you, but you chose this public self-immolation. BTW, you should probably acquaint yourself with the first rule of holes. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 3, 2018

God, you are stupid. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) October 3, 2018

Jen Rubin is a god damned moron. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2018

We’re honestly not sure whether she’s stupid or just dishonest. Probably a combination of both. But this much is clear: She lost what was left of her mind — and her integrity — a long time ago.

There's no way she's not a bot at this point. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2018