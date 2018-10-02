As Twitchy told you, shocking absolutely no one, Dianne Feinstein has decided that Friday would be “too soon” to hold a vote on Brett Kavanaugh. But believe it or not, she still had more of the game left to give up:

.@SenFeinstein indicates that the FBI report on Kavanaugh should NOT be made public: “It would seem to me that if people are going to be identified this ought to be held very close and not." "I think the investigation ought to be closely held," she reiterated. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 2, 2018

You think so, do you, Dianne?

Now why on earth would Dianne Feinstein want to keep the FBI’s conclusions from the public?

I get the sense they're preparing for the FBI report not to say what they want it to say. https://t.co/YYCYkV30cQ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 2, 2018

Yeah, we get that sense, too.

OH! Someone's telling us that the FBI report isn't going to say what Democrats need it to say. https://t.co/MegWwv4DvK — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2018

LOL, she doesn’t want people to see the statements made because she knows they back Kavanaugh’s accounts, not the accusers https://t.co/CSoxsUG4s7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 2, 2018

In other words, Feinstein thinks the FBI investigation will exonerate Kavanaugh. https://t.co/FWkr0tA7v9 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 2, 2018

Sounds to me like Feinstein doesn't want to be embarrassed by the findings. Then again, if it weren't for her office holding on to this information, this could have been investigated confidentially right from the start. cc: @irishspy #Kavanaugh https://t.co/hKjCG4RK28 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) October 2, 2018

Feinstein and the Democrats really do think we’re stupid.

Oh really now.

But I thought the public needed to hear the truth. 🤔 https://t.co/qULCRX4cYE — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2018

Sorry, we went through all of this to keep the FBI investigation a secret? Surely the left wants this to be transparent and public…right? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2018

Kinda like how she "closely held" the letter from Dr. Ford? Oh, okay. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) October 2, 2018

As closely held as the letter she got in July from #DrChristineFord? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 2, 2018

Hahaha held close for how long?

Two months? https://t.co/WJoYY2QOyR — Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2018

you clowns already identified all of them. You broke it now you own it. — Robert Boughton (@Spareski72) October 2, 2018

NOW Feinstein wants a confidential FBI investigation. She could have asked for one in July. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2018

Wait…WUT? I want it all public. Democrats wanted this. They said Kavanaugh could clear his name.@SenFeinstein no longer has a right to keep this all behind closed doors. She gave up that right two months ago. https://t.co/j8mHMkzSPC — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2018

The audacity of @SenFeinstein to suggest the FBI documents would not be released, after she had the ability to run a confidential investigation two months ago but refused to do so? It is outrageous. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2018

If it's made public she won't have anything to leak and dammit, that's her right.😉 — Richard Saunders (@Minuteman_1756) October 2, 2018

Ha!

When is this wretched woman being removed from her position?? https://t.co/eqp3tqKRUQ — ƧЦƧΛП (@wayward_okie) October 2, 2018

Now would be great.

***

Update:

Worth noting:

McConnell says only senators will be able to see the FBI report and reiterates the vote is happening this week. — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) October 2, 2018

And that’s fine that only senators will be able to see it. It doesn’t, however, change the larger point point that Dianne Feinstein is a liar and a hypocrite: She’s all about transparency, except when she isn’t. Her desire to postpone the vote further, coupled with her B.S. about wanting to keep the investigation “closely held,” presents powerful evidence that she and Democrats just aren’t interested in justice or the truth.